It’s not uncommon for video games and movies to complement each other. We have seen numerous adaptations of the controls to the cinema and many games inspired by classic movies. The most recent one that is on the way is one inspired by A Place in Silence – 98%, the acclaimed horror film with which actor John Krasinski debuted as a director and which started a whole new franchise in the genre.

Don’t Miss: Emily Blunt Joins Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s Latest Film

According to SlashFilm, developers iLLOGIKA, EP1T0ME and Saber Interactive are working on a video game based on the world of A place in silence which they plan to release next year. The idea, they hinted, is to transfer the suspense of the film into a gameplay that does justice to the premise about murderous creatures with a very keen sense of hearing. This they said in a statement:

The Silent Place video game will allow fans to experience the tension of the movies with a level of immersion they have never experienced before. We are excited to be working with EP1T0ME and teaming up with Saber Interactive to share this unique vision of hope and horror with all players, from all corners, in the future.

No more has been said about the game’s format, whether it will be a role-playing one, a single campaign, and so on. What is clear to us is that there is a lot of potential in the idea of ​​trying to survive missions by being as quiet as possible. The official page of the game anticipates that it is a story that has not been told, so it can be ruled out that it will be an adaptation of the Abott family, the protagonists of the two films.

In case you don’t remember, A Quiet Place is the story of the Abott family, a group of survivors of an apparent alien invasion in which monstrous, and almost indestructible creatures with a great sense of hearing hunt everything they hear. The first film starred Emily Blunt and Kasinski himself and they both returned for the sequel.

We recommend: A Place in Silence Part II | Top reviews, reviews and ratings

The saga has become one of potential for the Paramount studio. After the success of A Quiet Place Part II – 93%, which triumphed at the box office despite being one of the first titles to be released this year during the pandemic, it was confirmed that the production company would go ahead with a spin-off. Although there are rumors about a third part, and the story gives space to conclude the story of the family, nothing is official yet.

The franchise game will be released next year, this means that we will not be long without revealing more details about the gameplay. Meanwhile, we will have to wait to see what happens with the films and if Krasinski is encouraged to return for a third installment. Most likely, the study does not want to solar the saga, so before the end of the year it is confirmed what next for the Abott and the fearsome post-apocalyptic world they inhabit.

Continue reading: A place in silence: John Krasinski doubts directing the third film