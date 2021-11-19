In case you’re still not fed up with hearing about Johnny Depp and his divorce, and subsequent lawsuits, from Amber Heard, a two-part documentary is being developed that aims to tell the views of both actors in this tangled and complicated. rivalry that has dragged them to court and the tabloids for years. This in an attempt to provide clarity on what is really at stake for both of you.

Don’t Miss: Johnny Depp: No One Is Safe From Unfair Cancellation Culture

According to Variety, Discovery is preparing a two-part documentary about the divorce of Amber heard and Johnny depp. Each installment will follow the point of view of one of the two interpreters who have gone through one of the most heartbreaking and scandalous separations in Hollywood. About the project, this is what he said Charlotte reeid, vice president of entertainment for Discovery:

The story of what happened between Johnny and Amber continues to be hugely divisive, between fans and the general public. We propose to make a documentary that will explore the story from each other’s perspective, so that the viewer can go beyond the headlines and understand who they are and decide who they should believe in this complicated human story. We think this is a very engaging contemporary story about truth and lies and we hope it will spark a conversation with our viewers on Discovery.

As you know, after their divorce in 2016, Heard (Aquaman – 73%, Zombieland – 90%, Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%) accused Depp (Who does Gilbert Grape love? – 89%, The Young Scissorhands – 91%, Dead Man – 71%) of having hit her and claimed to have been a victim of domestic violence. This caused the actor to begin to have, among many other problems, that kind of reputation that he eventually fought against a newspaper that called him a “wife beater”, a judgment that he lost when the British court decided that there was enough evidence to refer to he was founded in that way.

After that failure in court, and a series of leaks from both sides about what really happened in that relationship, including a call in which Heard intimidates him and admits to hitting him, Depp started another lawsuit, now against his ex-partner. , in United States. This case is still under development and both parties are preparing to try to clarify, once and for all, what actually happened.

We recommend: Johnny Depp is an overrated and hyped actor, says Brian Cox

The new documentary will feature interviews with expert attorneys, first-hand material on the couple’s relationship, and testimony from sources close to both. It will be necessary to see if, by dividing the series in two and centering each of the parts, it achieves a balance and does not opt ​​for one or the other. After all, it is perfectly possible that both have been victims and perpetrators of each other and revealing how complicated the dynamics within a violent relationship can be would be an interesting contribution.

There is still no release date for this documentary, which will be titled Johnny vs Amber, which is sure to gain a lot of attention as others have in the past on contemporary celebrities like Allen v. Farrow – 85% or Leaving Neverland – 90%. It is unknown if Depp and Heard have been contacted by the producers or how they feel about the intrusion into their relationship while they remain engaged in a legal lawsuit.

Continue reading: Johnny Depp is happy that the court refused to dismiss his lawsuit against Amber Heard