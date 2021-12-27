12/27/2021 at 9:09 PM CET

Marcos Ollés

The Local Police of Santa Margalida, in Mallorca, avoided the suicide of a woman after two violent incidents with her partner, one of them before his six-year-old son. The suspect had locked with a knife in the bathroom of the house and the agents broke into the house and prevented him from injuring himself. The 48-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to the psychiatric area of ​​the Inca hospital, where she was admitted.

The events occurred on the 24th. Shortly before two in the morning, the Local Police were alerted that a crime was taking place. threat episode at an address on Europa Street. The patrols that came to the scene interviewed a man, who was in the middle of the street with a minor. He told them that his partner was very upset and had attacked him in the presence of his six-year-old son. Explained that she she had returned home drunk that night and they began to argue. The victim wanted to leave with the minor, but the woman took his car keys to prevent it. In addition, he threatened to burn his vehicle and broke a rear-view mirror.

The policemen covered the boy with a blanket and put him in a car. The woman then leaned out of a window and began to reprimand and threaten your partner. Despite the agents’ requests, he refused to identify himself. The man chose to go to Palma with the minor and return later to clarify things with his partner. The policemen prepared a report on what happened to send it to the Department of Social Services of the City Council.

Hours later, on the same day 24 at around one in the afternoon, the Local Police had to return to the property. This time the man told them that the woman had put a knife to his neck while threatening to kill him. He managed to get away and escape without any injury. The woman then locked herself with the gun in the bathroom and sent a message to the man’s cell phone to tell him that he was going to die.

The agents, faced with the risk that the woman would commit suicide, chose to enter the house by force. They broke open a window and located the suspect. A police officer chatted with her and managed to enter the room. He checked that she was lying on the ground and with a knife on one of his wrists, where small cuts had already been made. The official, after starting a conversation with her, managed to calm her down and inadvertently snatched the weapon from her.

An Ib-Salut ambulance then went to the scene, whose troops treated the woman and decided to transfer her to the Inca hospital, where she was admitted to the psychiatric area.