

Restaurant ensures that every time Kang visits it, he suffers losses.

Photo: Naim Benjelloun / Pexels

The owner of a restaurant in the Chinese city of Changsha, banned a man from entering, since the place offers buffet and the client usually ravages what he finds every time he visits, published RT.

In a statement to the local Hunan TV channel, the regular customer was visibly angry that he was not allowed in, arguing that he had eaten too much on previous occasions.

The name of the customer with a threatening appetite is Kang, who commented that he is “mukbang”, a blogger who broadcasts his meals live, and who confessed that during his first visit to the restaurant he ate 1.5 kilograms of pig’s trotters (3.3 pounds) and even 4 kilograms (8.8 pounds) of shrimp the second time you visited the premises.

“I can eat a lot, is it a defect?” Asked Kang during his television appearance, while calling the restaurant’s decision “discriminatory.”

The owner of the restaurant did not mind the accusations of his regular customer and flatly denied him entry to the establishment, noting that your appetite causes you great losses with each of your visits.

“Every time I come here, I lose a few hundred yuan. Even when you drink soy milk, you can drink 20 or 30 bottles. When you eat the pig trotters, you consume the entire tray. And as for the shrimp, generally people use tongs to pick it up and he uses a tray to take them all“Said the owner of the restaurant.

The annoyance of the owner of the place is so great that he assures that all the ‘mukbang’ are considered “unpleasant”, for which he recommends that it is better that they refrain from visiting his restaurant.

According to local laws, the owner can prevent their entry without violating the client’s right.

“The refusal of admission by the entrepreneur will not cause losses to consumers, so there is no infringement of their rights … For ordinary transaction entities, such as restaurants, entrepreneurs have the freedom to choose whether or not to accept consumers“, Commented lawyers who found out about the case.

