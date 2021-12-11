Without a doubt, one of the most pronounced names in the entertainment industry in recent months is Andrew Garfield, and although in recent weeks he stood out for his film Tick, Tick … Boom! – 93% where it was directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, there are still hundreds of people who are betting to see him soon in Spider-Man: No Road Home. He has constantly denied this issue, to such a degree that there are even those who consider that he is already fed up.

Until the day the Jon Watts movie is released, it will be when the harassment will begin to stop, whether or not it appears on the tape. But everything indicates that we will still have rumors or fan requests that involve him long enough. Some of the actor’s followers have already begun to consider him and even make their own visual proposals for him to play another popular comic book character, now following the paths of evil and madness.

The Joker is a controversial character, a villain who has a very close connection to Batman that even he himself believes that one cannot exist without the other. This particular character has had a huge impact on the big screen, as well as the careers of every actor who has played him. It’s impossible to forget Jack Nicholson’s, Heath Ledger, and Joaquin Phoenix’s renditions of Joker – 91%, the same reason why they are difficult to fill shoes.

The worst thing that can happen to a Joker is not meeting expectations, and proof of this is the response Jared Leto had in Suicide Squad – 25%; something that of course also had to do with the cut of the film and the absence of the character. But how does Andrew feel about taking this responsibility? During a talk with GQ, the star and his interviewer inquired about what is said on Twitter about him, and that was when they reached a fan art where he is characterized as the Joker, the same image that got several interactions.

Not in any way. I wouldn’t get close. It’s so sweet of you to think it’s possible, but I don’t think I can ever do it because of what Heath Ledger did, what Jack Nicholson did and of course Joaquin Phoenix did his own genius.

Some of the comments that stand out from those who want to see him made up of the Joker, pointed as proof that his work in Mainstream is capable of doing it – 46%, Social Network – 96% and Silence – 84%; It has even been suggested that he could share the scene with Robert Pattinson in future sequels to The Batman. As the DC producers turn their gaze to this proposition and convince Garfield to take on the role, it will only be a matter of time to see if this viewers’ dream comes true.

Finally, it seems that Garfield knows what his acting abilities are, but he prefers not to risk a role so iconic that it has marked the careers of other interpreters. Meanwhile, the actor remains focused on producing a miniseries called Under the Banner of Heaven where he plays a detective investigating a murder case involving a fundamentalist family.