

Diego Maradona passed away at the age of 60, in Buenos Aires.

The seven defendants for the death of Diego Armando Maradona appeared this Monday before the courts of the Buenos Aires town of San Isidro, in the case that investigate the death of the soccer star last November 25.

It’s about the neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, the psychologist Carlos Diaz, the doctor who coordinated home care Nancy forlini, the nurse coordinator Mariano perroni and the nurses Ricardo Omar Almirón and Dahiana Gisela Madrid.

This formal procedure, ordered by the Prosecutor’s Office in charge of the investigation, aims to obtain the fingerprints of those involved, as well as to collect the possible existence of criminal record.

Following his release from court, the neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque he only responded ironically to a journalist who accused his lawyer of allegedly assaulting a local television cameraman.

“I am not a lawyer, if not, I would defend it. You are pushing meí ”, said Luque, who declined to make further statements to reporters gathered in the area.

Death of Maradona

Maradona passed away at the age of 60, and the autopsy on the body of the former captain and former Argentine national team determined that he died as a consequence of “acute lung edema secondary to exacerbated chronic heart failure.”

He also discovered in his heart a “dilated cardiomyopathy”.

The 1986 world champion in Mexico suffered alcohol addiction problems, had been admitted to a clinic in La Plata on November 2, 2020 for a anemia and dehydration picture.

A day later he was transferred to a sanatorium in the Buenos Aires town of Olivos, where he was operated on for a subdural hematoma by a team led by Luque.

November 11 was discharged from hospital and moved to a house in a private neighborhood on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, where passed away on November 25.

