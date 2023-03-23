They publish the original illustration of Paikuhan made by Akira Toriyama

Do you remember Paikuhan? If you’re a real Dragon Ball fan, you sure are. he had a brief stint with Z during the tournament of the afterlife and later in the Majin Buu arc. He was also in one of the movies in the franchise.

He was just a brutal warrior who reminded us a lot of Piccolo. He was able to fight Goku as equals and withstood, at least initially, Kid Buu’s onslaught that was about to end everything.

Although his participation in the Dragon Ball Z stories was brief, fans of the series remember him fondly. And its creator, obviously Akira Toriyama, took pains to illustrate a brutal warrior who represented what power was in the rest of the galaxies that make up Universe 7.

If he had been alive, he would have been very useful in the Dragon Ball Super Tournament of Force. But unfortunately he stopped being taken into account.

Paikuhan’s original illustration

The original design of Paikuhan that they publish in 3D Gamesmade by Akira Toriyama and first appearing in one of the guides for the series, called Goku Densetsu, is very similar to the final product we saw in the anime.

His green appearance, which reminds us of Piccolo, and his face very similar to that of Mr. Popo, were ideal for the Japanese mangaka.

