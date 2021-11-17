11/17/2021 at 22:48 CET

The Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands (TSJC) has dismissed the appeal filed by a man against the sentence of the Provincial Court of Santa Cruz de Tenerife that condemns him to 35 years in prison – he will serve a maximum of 20 – for sexually abuse of his two daughters and a second niece, punctually, and to the payment of a compensation of 130,000 euros.

Man has been condemned by crimes of continuous sexual abuse, sexual abuse of minors and sexual abuse of minors under 13 years of age and the events occurred in the municipality of La Victoria de Acentejo.

In one of the cases, the events occurred between 2001 and 2009, until the daughter was twelve years old and taking advantage of the visitation regime since the man had separated from his wife.

The touching and penetration occurred on a regular basis on Wednesdays and weekends in the car, in an office that was not used and in the family home itself, to which he added the reproduction of pornographic videos.

At all times, according to the sentence made public this Wednesday, he told the minor that she could not tell anyone, especially her mother, and that it was “a secret” between them. With her other daughter, born from a second marriage, she had a similar behavior, and was subjected to touching and penetration since she was three years old, and when she began to resist, he drugged her with benzodiazepines. In addition, and in 2013, taking advantage of the fact that the daughter of a cousin spent the night at his house, he kissed her on the mouth and performed various touching.

As a result of these events, the minor, 10 years old, presented symptoms of anxiety and depression and low self-esteem. The sentenced person is also sentenced to freedom supervised for ten years and the prohibition of approaching the victims within 500 meters.