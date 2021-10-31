The Squid Game: They recommend that children not see it | Instagram

Recently a psychologist has recommended seeing the famous Serie of The Squid Game that was released a couple of months ago on the platform of Netflix And it is that to be true it is more than clear that it is a series totally for adults.

However, on the other hand, since its premieres it has become a big problem for all parents.

The squid game became a great success for Netflix and in fact today it is the series is the most watched in the entire history of the platform and much has been said about making a second season.

Well, although it was conceived as a single installment, the fans were left with many doubts and awaited the resolution of several mysteries.

It should be noted that the company has not yet confirmed these plans, however, considering the millions that the product has left them it is almost certain that it will happen, and one can only hope that it will be just as effective.

As you may remember, the series tells how a man who was passionate about gambling and unable to provide for his daughter joins an elite game to win a lot of money.

What at first seems like a simple way to secure your future turns into a fight for survival.

Throughout the chapters we got to know the history and personality of the other protagonists and knowing that the ending could not be happy for everyone caused a lot of anxiety among the audience.

In this way, some time ago the news broke that children in South Korea were making their own games inspired by the program, and this undoubtedly alerted teachers and parents to the possible results.

While the rest of the world wants to dress like the characters this Halloween, in a rather ironic act if we consider that The Squid Game is a criticism of capitalism and the surrender of the masses, in its country of origin its popularity is not so well regarded. , and this sense of danger spreads little by little, crossing borders.

To no one’s surprise, psychologist Dr. Robin Gurwitch explained to People Magazine that no child should watch the show.

This is not something young children should be watching. There is nothing redemptive or positive here for children. “

The same specialist commented that before assuming what children take from the series, it would be good to ask them what they perceived or understood about it, or what they think it is about in the first place, since on many occasions children imitate others: