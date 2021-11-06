

Police found the lifeless body of the Spanish teacher in an Iowa park.

Photo: Steve Pope / .

The murder of a 66-year-old Mexican teacher Nohema Graber by two 16-year-old children and whose body was found hidden in a park in southeastern Iowa has caused great shock to family members, students and people who knew her.

And it has been through social networks that his daughter wrote an emotional message that more than one has brought a tear to him and others have made it clear what kind of person the Spanish teacher was.

“We have lost an absolute angel in our family. Thank you for instilling in us the love for travel and for languages ​​that my brothers and I have continued to experience the world throughout our lives. We had the wonderful fortune of growing up in a home filled with so much warmth and love. I will miss her loud laugh and her dancing with her to whatever music is playingShe had such joy in her eyes and such a deep sense of faith, ”wrote her daughter Nohema Marie Graber on her Facebook account.

And he also had a few words for his mother’s murderers: “For the two teenagers who so cruelly took his life, it is clear that they need more love and light in their hearts.. But I agree with my older brother, Christian, all we can do is forgive. I am filled with so much gratitude for having had such a strong and beautiful woman as my mother. And from the flood of messages, it is incredibly moving to know that his presence impacted so many. What a blessing she is, we know that her soul lives in heaven.

The young woman also shared a couple of images where you can see the teacher, who suffered a head injury, piloting an airplane and relatives who commented on the message they remembered when she became aFlight attendant in the defunct Mexican Aviation airline.

In addition, they recognized that as a migrant I always fight for their dreams, one of them was to be an English teacher, however, when she got her professional degree (at an advanced age) she realized that the career was very saturated so she decided to teach Spanish, her native language and it was then that she won the affection of hundreds of people.

The two teenagers, Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale who cold-bloodedly murdered Fairfield High School Spanish teacher will be tried as adultsMeanwhile, they are being held on a million dollar bail.

It may interest you: