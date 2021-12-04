“My Poor Little Angel”: They rent a house through Airbnb for Christmas

Recently, they have announced that the iconic house from the “My Poor Little Angel” movies will be rented by a platform income, to which many are extremely excited.

That’s how it is, Airbnb started a fun dynamic in which you can enjoy various activities related to the film.

The truth is that more than one child wanted to be little Kevin defending his house from thieves in the middle of Christmas time.

Without a doubt the film “My poor little angel”, starring Macaulay Culkin has become one of the classics of the time, and now, for the first time in history, it will be able to fulfill the dream of a group of fans who want to enter the famous mansion.

The accommodation rental platform Airbnb undertook a dynamic regarding the promotion of the new installment of “Home Alone”, entitled “Home Sweet Home Alone”, which has just been released and as of December 7 will give the opportunity to its users entering the house located in Illinois.

Celebrate the season McCallister style, you filthy animals. For the first time, a group of naughty people can book a vacation in the house where the story of ‘My poor little angel’ began, “the platform wrote on its Instagram account.

He also shared several photographs of how the house is inside and to be true it looks extremely impressive.

The host, as detailed, will be Kevin’s older brother, Buzz, while his parents are out of town.

Although we are older and wiser now, we are never too old for holiday shenanigans. So while we’re on vacation, I invite a bunch of naughty guys to let their eight-year-old boarders run free in my childhood home, “reads a message signed by Buzz.

It should be noted that the experience will include a dynamic in which the lucky ones will set traps, eat Chicago pizza with Kraft macaroni and cheese and even live with a real tarantula.

Everything will happen on the night of December 12 and at the end you will be able to see the new movie of the franchise.

On the other hand, the cost will be only 25 dollars, and also the platform announced that in honor of the peculiar event, they will make a donation to the Children’s Hospital La Rabida in Chicago.

So if you want to spend a memorable night, without a doubt you should rent this house, because it will also be something you will never forget.