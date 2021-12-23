12/23/2021 at 11:32 CET

Drafting

A man and a woman face a total of 63 years in prison (40 and a half for her and 22 and a half for him) for crimes of sexual abuse continued, illegal detention and induction prostitution of a minor They forced her to have sex in exchange for money and to have threesomes with adults.

The trial for these facts It will be held on January 18 in the First Section of the Castellón Provincial Court.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office in its provisional accusation brief, since September 2016 the minor lived with the accused in Alcalà de Xivert and in November of that year forced the victim to have sex with third parties, receiving the processed an economic consideration for it. Specifically, the defendant’s ex-partner drove to Alcalà to pick up the girl and take her to Vall d’Alba, where they had a threesome with the opposition of the affected party. To get the minor to agree, the woman threatened to take her to other houses if she did not agree to relationships.

In exchange for small amounts

After abusing her, the man gave the alleged trafficker 40 euros that she added to her assets. After a few days, the adult again forced the minor to go with her to Vall d’Alba to maintain new relationships with a third person. The facts were consummated and the accused received 25 euros.

Later, the adolescent was admitted to a reception center for minors in Burriana. However, the defendant and another person moved to these facilities and the minor voluntarily agreed to leave with them. The woman called the also accused and they agreed to take the victim to his home, located in Castellón.

Once there, They detained her for more than a month, locking the apartment to prevent the victim from leaving it and not allowing her to go out alone into the street. always having to be with one of the two. During the period of time that the minor remained at home, the defendant told the girl that she had to have sex with the defendant if she didn’t want him to have a heart attack and that her entire family attempted against her, as stated in the provisional indictment.

Finally, as a result of the disappearance complaint filed by a worker at the juvenile center, Civil Guard agents found the girl at the defendant’s home and rescued her.

In addition to the jail sentence, the Public Prosecutor asks that both be imposed a measure of probation for a period of ten years. Compensation is yet to be determined.