12/10/2021 at 18:47 CET

Luis Angel Vega

The civil Guard has rescued this wednesday to two disoriented mountaineers with signs of mild hypothermia next to a road near the town of Benllera, in Carrocera (León). They were trapped by snow inside your vehicle, which had gotten stuck.

At around 7:45 p.m., the service patrol belonging to the La Magdalena Post received notice from the COS headquarters of the León Civil Guard, warning that a couple was lost without being able to specify more data that will facilitate its location.

After steps were taken (through the COS headquarters) with the 112 emergency coordination room to contact the affected people by phone, contact was established with them, being able to provide the patrol with their location through a well-known messaging application.

At first the mountaineers gave confusing explanations and conflicting information. However, it was understood that they had gotten lost when they were traveling to their home in Asturias and that they had too little fuel, which is why they were with the engine off. What’s more, they did not have warm clothes enough to withstand the low temperatures that exist.

The location provided was located in the municipality of Olleros de Alba, in La Robla (León), in a isolated path, on a very high level, very difficult to access, due to the complication of the orography that the terrain presents and the great thickness of snow existing in the place.

After coordinating the actions, the search for an itinerary that would allow the approach to the area from the CL-626 road began, requesting support from the patrol belonging to the La Robla post to try to find an access from that town, managing to find a Viable entrance from the CL-623 road.

At 10:35 p.m., these people were located, showing signs of mild hypothermiaTherefore, they were given a first assistance on the spot, providing them with blankets and inserting them into the official vehicle with the heating on until they were able to warm up.

Finally, they were transferred to the town of La Magdalena, in the official vehicle, so that they could manage a taxi and return home, without finally needing health care.