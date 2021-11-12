Kylie Jenner: Reveal video of her teenage attitudes | INSTAGRAM

In the family there are always discussions and much more between siblings, it can be said that this happens even in the best families as the saying goes, so The Kardashian Jenners they have also been through this situation.

In addition, on the Internet there are always jewels of videos that are shared and revealed by some users who are dedicated to finding only the most curious contents, this time they dedicated themselves to reveal a video in which we can see Kendall jenner with Kylie Jenner in her stage of adolescence.

The first thing we see is the big difference in how they look now then, but another thing that caught a lot of attention was Kylie’s attitudes, the young sister of the Kardashian who was very upset with her sister who was playing with a device that made sounds that were bothering her.

The funniest and funniest thing of all was the way Stormi’s mother yells at her sister by name, while she was sitting on the floor going through one of her backpacks, showing that she was very bad mood.

Of course, the video is shared on social networks by users who know them and that it is very fun to see them in this way, because now it seems that they only get along very well, however also some time ago we could see that Kendall is still her herself and that Kylie also continues to react that way at times.

CLICK HERE TO SEE KYLIE AND KENDALL’S Clash

This is not the first time that they argue, in fact we have been able to see them on the verge of reaching the physical, however, always be reconciled, remembering that they are sisters.

One time they were traveling in the truck of Bruce Jenner, her father, when Kylie was putting her feet up on Kendall and of course she had to react by attacking his face.

In fact, they were recently reunited at a dinner and Kendall ended up with her dress ruined by a spill that Kylie accidentally caused, so she demanded that she leave the house but she refused and ended up with yelling and slapping.

There is no doubt that there are many intense moments that have been recorded thanks to the Reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians and it is very likely that it will continue in this way because apparently these two sisters have an endless pique.