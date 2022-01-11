Jenni Rivera: Reveal about the “plane crash” and about Rosie Rivera | .

The information about what happened with Jenni Rivera in the airplane it continues to emerge to this day, this time revealing a new fact.

How did we know the generosity of the singer It has always been immense, since he was having success in his career he put resources from his own purse so that his close people did not have to go through bad times and all that good vibes continue to be remembered.

However, it seems that empathy was not inherited from her relatives, she says that when she and six other people lost their lives, there were pains and needs on the part of the relatives, as well as for her, it was necessary to pay an emergency burial and of course also cover some debts that remained active.

It was in the magazine TVyNovelas where he was talking to one of the relatives of that incident, who does not want his name to be revealed but what he has to say about the family is heard.

It is that as we know recently there have been scandals Y controversial around one of its members: “Years have passed and the Rivera family restructures itself with what it left Jenni Rivera, I am not interested in giving any opinion but I am glad that Rosie She is no longer in charge, she is a bad person, a thief who puts very sour bread in her mouth ”.

“My relative worked for Jenny but without her everything was a pig. I don’t hate them but it really hurts to see their faces on television, they never behaved up to the task.”



Jenni Rivera and Chiquis Rivera, the relatives of the people who were with her on the plane, complained about how things happened after her departure.

“It still hurts me to talk about this, but after the situation we were all solid, the pain eats away when one has nothing, we had the media on top, no money or social enterprises where they pay to tell anything. We continue to struggle to live emotionally and economically, something difficult to explain, the Rivera family did not even show their faces, we did not receive anything from them ”.

These data come to expand what was said about Rosie and her administration, apparently more and more negative things are added to her performance regarding this whole issue, ensuring that she felt like an artist who did not even answer calls.

He says no good thing about her to anyone and the Show News will continue to be very vigilant bringing you the most interesting information on the subject, the Rivera family will continue to give something to talk about until this situation is solved.