The case of the actor Héctor ‘N’ continues to be updated. The new information revealed was a short video of the exact moment in which the actor is arrested outside his home. It can be seen how Héctor ‘N’ clings to not being apprehended, as well as finally giving in to the force of authority.

The video clip was released to the public in an exclusive for the First Hand program. In the first pictures of the audiovisual, the location can be inferred. Outside the house of Héctor ‘N’ you can see a black car of his property, which had already been mentioned repeatedly in official statements.

The actor was making some repairs to his vehicle. He is promptly interrupted by two people. According to the narrative of First Hand, this group of people approached the acting professional in search of information about a street. It was also observed how the tranquility of the celebrity went from one moment to another.

Before the arrival of the public security personnel, Héctor ‘N’ sought to return to his home, a few meters away where the black car was stranded. Quickly the scene was filled with security agents, five were noticed in the picture. One of these, dressed in a blue shirt, is the one who takes Héctor ‘N’ by the abdomen.

The man in blue never lets go of the actor. At the same time, and despite the public agent’s grip, Héctor ‘N’ stretched out his arm, clinging to a structure to avoid being carried away. Meanwhile, the actor shouted vehemently towards his friend Nayura Aragón seeking help, who unfortunately for the actor never made his appearance.

It turned out that one of the assets of the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City showed a document to the actor. They prostrated it close to their face for a few seconds and eventually removed it. It is precisely after the moment of the document that Héctor ‘N’ was finally arrested.

After the apparent clarification of motives with the office, two other agents came to support the man in the blue shirt who has been holding Héctor ‘N’ from the beginning of the recording. The duo acts on the actor’s arms, making him defeat his inevitable capture.

One of the security assets is the one who removes the hand of Héctor ‘N’ from the structure of his home, the one that kept him on the edge of his retention. After a struggle, the celebrity’s arm gave way to the force of the agents and he was finally led into a patrol car.

In an editorial of the program First hand, the reconstruction of the events dictated that the first people who appear in the video superficially asking for an address are part of the police team. His job, they say, was to corroborate that it was the actor and not another physically similar man.

In this way, on June 15 of the present, Hector ‘N’ nightmare began. With a fairly swampy legal process, the actor is soon to resolve his situation, as commented by his lawyer in the morning Today, they achieved an extension to be able to refine details for his legal defense.

Hector ‘N’ law firm is in the eye of the hurricane. The lawyer José Luis Guerrero was denounced by Alexa Parra. The reason was to reveal secrets about the case. The legal professional is now supervised by the Attorney General’s Office.

Luis Guerrero read this action as a drowning kick by the justice body days after reactivating the case in court, he declared for Ventaneando. The lawyer assured that he does not know any secrets about Alexa Parra, but that they have been commissioned to highlight the wrongdoing of the authorities.

The conclusion of the Guerrero lawyer is that the Prosecutor’s Office seeks to silence him. Although, he clarified, he can still carry out his professional tasks, but with a more restricted margin of maneuver.