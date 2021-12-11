The post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82% showed JK Simmons (Jobs: The Man Who Revolutionized the World – 27%, Whiplash: Music and Obsession – 94%, Klaus – 90%) as J. Jonah Jameson, revealing on a screen the secret identity of Spider-Man, Peter Parker, and now we know that the first scene of Spider-Man: No Road Home begins right where his predecessor, as the first seconds of the film have been revealed and have a fun connection to the Hawkeye series – 87%.

You may also like: JK Simmons says the cancellation of Spider-Man 4 was heartbreaking

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters in a few days, and fan excitement is through the roof, however, there are also high expectations around HawkeyeThe rumors that the Kingpin, played by Vincent D’Onofrio, will appear, are very strong, and as many will remember, this is also a frequent enemy of Spider-Man in the comics.

In addition to the fifth episode of Hawkeye (which is said to “break Twitter”) opens the same day that Spider-Man: No Way Home, the clip shows us another connection between the series and the arachnid movie. In the first episode of Hawkeye Clint Barton goes with his children to an Avengers musical, of which we see a poster about halfway through the opening scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which you can see below:

It is not news that the film is being a success in ticket presale due to the expectations of the fans that we will see Tobey Maguire (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%) reprising his role as Spider-Man, and Andrew Garfield (To the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%) too. The first played the superhero in three Spider-Man films, of which the first two are considered among the best in the superhero sub-genre in cinema. The second was the protagonist of two installments of The Amazing Spider-Man, a frustrated trilogy that divided opinions, but that won the affection of many.

Also read Tom Holland reveals what he likes best about previous Spider-Man

For now neither Garfield nor Maguire have been confirmed, but what is more than confirmed is the appearance of Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2 – 93%, Frida – 76%, Beautiful Revenge – 90%) as Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe (The Last Temptation of Christ – 82%, Born July 4 – 90%, Antichrist – 70%) as Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx (Collateral: Wrong Time and Place – 86%, Django No Chains – 87%, Baby – The Crime Apprentice – 93%) as Electro. Sand-Man also appears in the trailers, but it has not been confirmed if he will be played by Thomas Haden Church (Between Cups – 96%, Spider-Man 3 – 63%, It Said About Me – 85%), actor who gave life to him in Spider man 3.

Although we do not have the official confirmation, there are several clues that point to Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield they will be part of the movie, and if they don’t, they would disappoint fans too much, which could cause the film to crash at the box office. Everyone hopes they will, but Garfield has repeatedly denied it so far.

Everything indicates that Spider-Man: No Way Home It is something spectacular, with an ambition as great as that of Avengers: Endgame – 95%, or at least that’s what Marvel Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige stated in an interview with Collider:

I think of Civil War and having an idea for a movie that is completely based on which actors and characters we can work together and shoot in one day. When that worked, it gave us the ambition for movies like Infinity War, Endgame, and it would certainly include No Way Home at that level of ambition.

After this film, we do not know what will follow for Spider-Man, but we assume that they have big plans, because with the multiverse at their disposal, Marvel Studios can do incredible things that before only fans dreamed of.

Don’t leave without reading: Spider-Man: No Way Home | Tom Holland says we will see a very dark side of the hero