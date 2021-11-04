

In Washington, salaries have increased 58.28% in the last decade, today their average salary is $ 76,791 dollars.

Photo: Karolina Grabowska / Pexels

A study by Approve.com, an expense management software company, revealed that in the United States there has been a general trend of increase in average wages during the last decade. Knowing this information will allow you to make better decisions about the places where the most income is received.

According to the report, in 2010 the average annual salary nationwide was $ 43,265 and increased to $ 58,494 in 2020, which constitutes a 35.01% increase or $ 15,228.

The data shows that wage growth has exceeded inflation rates in the country, as wages only would have risen to $ 51,351 per year, if they did it in line with inflation.

Data shows that Americans have more disposable income on average to save or use for goods and services.

And although wages have risen across the country, the rate at which they grow are higher in some states than others.

The state that has recorded the largest increase in average annual wages over the past decade is Washington, where they have increased by 58.28%. In 2010, Washington’s median annual salary was $ 48,516, while in 2020 its median salary is $ 76,791.

Approve.com looked at data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics and revealed which states are with the largest increases.

Top Ten states with the highest salaries in the last decade

1. Washington

Median salary 2010, $ 48,516

Median salary 2020, $ 76,791

Difference, $ 28,275

Percentage difference, 58.28%

2. California

Median salary 2010, $ 53,285

Median salary 2020 $ 79,480

Difference, $ 26,195

Percentage difference, 49.16%

3. North Dakota

Median salary 2010, $ 38,128

Median salary 2020, $ 55,465

Difference, $ 17,337

Percentage difference, 45.47%

4. Massachusetts

Median salary 2010, $ 57,570

Median salary 2020, $ 83,738

Difference, $ 25,968

Percentage difference, 44.95%

5. Oregon

Median salary 2010, $ 41,675

Median salary 2020, $ 59,938

Difference, $ 18,263

Percentage difference, 43.82%

6. South Dakota

Median salary 2010, $ 34,331

2020 median salary, $ 49,167

Difference, $ 14,836

Percentage difference, 43.21%

7. New Hampshire

Median salary 2010, $ 45,957

Median salary 2020, $ 64,888

Difference, $ 18,931

Percentage difference, 41.19%

8. Montana

Median salary 2010, $ 34,595

Median salary 2020, $ 48,443

Difference, $ 13,848

Percentage difference, 40.03%

9. Utah

Median salary 2010, $ 39,389

Median salary 2020, $ 54,890

Difference, $ 15,501

Percentage difference, 39.35%

10. Colorado

Median salary 2010, $ 47,868

Median salary 2020, $ 66,649

Difference, $ 18,781

Percentage difference, 39.23%

