In Washington, salaries have increased 58.28% in the last decade, today their average salary is $ 76,791 dollars.
A study by Approve.com, an expense management software company, revealed that in the United States there has been a general trend of increase in average wages during the last decade. Knowing this information will allow you to make better decisions about the places where the most income is received.
According to the report, in 2010 the average annual salary nationwide was $ 43,265 and increased to $ 58,494 in 2020, which constitutes a 35.01% increase or $ 15,228.
The data shows that wage growth has exceeded inflation rates in the country, as wages only would have risen to $ 51,351 per year, if they did it in line with inflation.
Data shows that Americans have more disposable income on average to save or use for goods and services.
And although wages have risen across the country, the rate at which they grow are higher in some states than others.
The state that has recorded the largest increase in average annual wages over the past decade is Washington, where they have increased by 58.28%. In 2010, Washington’s median annual salary was $ 48,516, while in 2020 its median salary is $ 76,791.
Approve.com looked at data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics and revealed which states are with the largest increases.
Top Ten states with the highest salaries in the last decade
1. Washington
Median salary 2010, $ 48,516
Median salary 2020, $ 76,791
Difference, $ 28,275
Percentage difference, 58.28%
2. California
Median salary 2010, $ 53,285
Median salary 2020 $ 79,480
Difference, $ 26,195
Percentage difference, 49.16%
3. North Dakota
Median salary 2010, $ 38,128
Median salary 2020, $ 55,465
Difference, $ 17,337
Percentage difference, 45.47%
4. Massachusetts
Median salary 2010, $ 57,570
Median salary 2020, $ 83,738
Difference, $ 25,968
Percentage difference, 44.95%
5. Oregon
Median salary 2010, $ 41,675
Median salary 2020, $ 59,938
Difference, $ 18,263
Percentage difference, 43.82%
6. South Dakota
Median salary 2010, $ 34,331
2020 median salary, $ 49,167
Difference, $ 14,836
Percentage difference, 43.21%
7. New Hampshire
Median salary 2010, $ 45,957
Median salary 2020, $ 64,888
Difference, $ 18,931
Percentage difference, 41.19%
8. Montana
Median salary 2010, $ 34,595
Median salary 2020, $ 48,443
Difference, $ 13,848
Percentage difference, 40.03%
9. Utah
Median salary 2010, $ 39,389
Median salary 2020, $ 54,890
Difference, $ 15,501
Percentage difference, 39.35%
10. Colorado
Median salary 2010, $ 47,868
Median salary 2020, $ 66,649
Difference, $ 18,781
Percentage difference, 39.23%
