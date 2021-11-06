More than a year after 2020 presidential election in the United States, more details about Donald trump and the plans he had to nullify the results.

The Congress has carried out a series of research, as well as some journalists, with which we have more information about what happened and Trump’s desire for more power.

One of the points that stands out the most from these investigations was the coup what the tycoon tried to do to Justice Department, with the aim of canceling the Joe Biden win.

Likewise, the Senate Judicial Commission, which is directed by democrats, was in charge of the investigation of the conduct of the former president and concluded that “I seriously abused power of the presidency “.

It should be remembered after Biden’s victory was announced, Trump began to pressure officials state, local and federal for the results to be nullified.

This was regarded as unethical, illegal and even unconstitutional, although others did try to help him. He also met with Michigan and Pennsylvania officials to find out what will block Biden’s victory.

He also did it with the governor of Georgia and wanted him to convince the legislators of that state to do the same, which failed.

In fact, on December 21 Trump He falsely claimed that he won “by a lot” and “we need the backing of the Department of Justice” for the alleged electoral fraud.

On January 2, 2021, he asked Georgia’s top official to find enough Republican votes to surpass Biden, he did so in a phone call that is now part of a criminal investigation by state prosecutors in Atlanta.

In his numerous attempts to nullify the results he also lobbied Vice President Mike Pence to unconstitutionally annul the victory.

To this is added the attack on capitol, that January 6 of this year, in which he held a rally and incited his followers to attack while legislators certified the results, which resulted in five people killed and 140 policemen wounded.

It was on January 20 that Biden became president and said: “We have learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. And in this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed.”

So all of Trump’s attempts were in vain and more information about it will keep coming out.

With information from CNN

