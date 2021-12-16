Inés Gómez Mont: They reveal their level of education and surprise | INSTAGRAM

Recently the famous host of TV Azteca, Inés Gómez Mont, has been in the headlines and in the eye of the hurricane for an issue which we will not address on this occasion, however, we will address information that resulted thanks to the great attention that has been given to her.

Thanks to the fact that the reflectors are on her, many users have started to investigate wondering some information about her life that they were very curious to know, such as her academic level.

And we usually know the famous one for appearing as a pretty face on the televisions of Mexican viewers, but not only do you have a talent for posing before the cameras, but she has proven to be a woman smart Y capable.

We know what the best friend from Galilea Montijo if he studied, he went even beyond high school, managing to finish his degree in Communication Sciences, a career that worked well enough for him to develop in the world of television and become one of the most beloved.

Despite his visible intelligence, some consider that on occasions he has not used it, it was the case in 2008 when the Super happened Bowl in Mexico, when the host went to interview Tom Brady in a wedding dress.



Inés Gómez Mont has shown her great intelligence and preparation.

Although many found it a great sense of humor, others considered that he looked like a hollow person, seeking the attention of both the cameras and the NFL player to whom he proposed, receiving a resounding no and creating a very uncomfortable moment for everyone present and much more for the one who received the proposal.

However, there are other users who consider this to be a great advertising strategy, an idea that not everyone would have thought of and that was probably thanks to the talent and everything they have learned from so many years of study and dedication to it. medium that fascinates him so much.

We recommend that you remain united so that you continue to enjoy all the curiosities and interesting information about this beautiful host, who has appeared in various programs and who has even won some awards as an actress thanks to soap operas in which she has participated, an entertainment great that in right now he is going through a difficult situation.