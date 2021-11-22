Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes reveal why they ended their relationship | Instagram

Recently, a source close to the artists musicals, Camila Cabello and Shawn mendes, has revealed the reason why they decided to end their relationship of more than two years, which without a doubt was extremely heartbreaking news for fans.

The truth is that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are two singers who have caused quite a bit of controversy in the entertainment world and it is that they recently announced their breakup, surprising their fans a lot.

As expected, this news took everyone by surprise, since there were no rumors about it and nothing made us think that they had ended their relationship.

It may interest you: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes: fans react to their separation

It turns out that after two years of Romance and many public demonstrations of their love, the famous singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes decided to make the end of their love story public through social networks.

Through a message through their official Instagram account in which they did not reveal too many details, the couple released the unfortunate news.

Hello guys, we have decided to end our relationship, but the love we feel for each other, as humans, is stronger than ever ”.

We started our relationship as best friends and we will continue to be best friends. We greatly appreciate your support from the beginning and in the future. Camila and Shawn “.

However, a source close to the couple has told a television network that it was Shawn who decided to end the relationship, since their romance simply disappeared.

The relationship was becoming stale and complacent and they decided it was best if they were friends. “

It was also announced that the break would have occurred last week, because although she agreed that breaking up was the best for both of them, the singer is still very upset about all this, according to the aforementioned source.

It is worth mentioning that they did not leave him on bad terms and they continue to be friends, although the successful Camila Cabello has not taken it well.

It was very difficult for a few days, but she has spent a lot of time with friends and has been kept busy.

In fact, recently a series of photographs was released in which she is more beautiful than ever and showed that she did not let anything come between her, her career and happiness, because it is the most important thing for her without a doubt.