12/28/2021

On at 22:33 CET

The National Police rule out for the moment that an explosion was the cause of death of two men in a bar in the Madrid town of Parla, as sources close to the investigation have told ..

The agents of the Scientific Police and the Judicial Police of the Parla Police Station are still in the establishment, a fry called La Espuela and located at number 21 Guadalajara street. For the moment No hypothesis is ruled out, but researchers have found traces of blood inside the premises.

The victims are already identified and are two men of Spanish nationality who had been dead for several hours, so it is not ruled out that the death occurred the night before. One of the bodies was behind the bar and the other in front of the counter several meters away, lying on the floor of the premises.

Emergency services at the scene of the incident. | Kiko Huesca

At first it was believed that death was caused by an explosion based on the statement offered by the witness who found the bodies.

After three in the afternoon on Tuesday, a worker from a nearby bar called the emergency services, since when passing through the door of this establishment he perceived a strong smell of gunpowder.

As he approached the door of the premises, he saw, inside, two people lying on the ground, with numerous scattered crystals and traces of blood, so he called 091 thinking that there had been an explosion, something that is ruled out by the investigators, that they requested the collaboration of the Firemen of the Community of Madrid.