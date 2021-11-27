

Adamari López and Toni Costa will dance in ‘Así Se Baila’.

Photo: Univision / Telemundo / Courtesy

When Adamari López appeared on her Instagram account confirming her separation with Toni Costa, the show world shook. The rumors had already been sounding strong since the beginning of the year, when Gossip No Like said that Toni had stopped following the Puerto Rican. And so they revealed more incidents. Mandy fridmann He spoke exclusively with the co-host of Hoy Día and thus the news became a fact.

Weeks ago, Adamari López, who said that she was no longer going to discuss this issue publicly, spoke with Azucena Cierco, for Al Rojo Vivo. And there he said that the reconciliation that the public expected so much from them would not come. That the separation would be permanent. So Adamari and Toni’s wedding was completely canceled.

Adamari is currently very active on her social networks. You seem to really enjoy the Instagram reel trend. And little by little she seems to be saying much more than she allows herself to express in a normal way. And there are those who say that “jokingly” uncovering the truth.

Therefore, some have taken literally one of the reels that Adamari López uploaded to Instagram, a few weeks ago. Where it said the following: “Listen carefully: When someone wants to leave your life, let him go.” Through the hashtags, he also specified who this message is for and highlighted: family, friends, couples and women.

The video itself was analyzed by Karol Tamiko. A YouTube channel, where by its content and description, we know that it presents and exposes everything that is trending in pop culture and entertainment news. And from her magnifying glass, taking the video into account, for her Toni was the one who left – or wanted to go – Adamari López.

For many, the above could be a very successful analysis, especially since it is already said that Toni Costa has a girlfriend and that he even lets himself be seen with Evelyn Beltrán in public, now many believe that it was indeed him who left her for Evelyn Beltrán.

