During the early hours of yesterday Barbara de Regil He shared on his social networks that he was heartbroken, because his dog Nala died of poisoning, and although many of his fans and colleagues in the medium sent their condolences, Gala Montes did the opposite.

Here you can see Bárbara del Regil’s publication on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CWQ3Mu6JZJE/

The protagonist of the telenovela “Diseñando Tu Amor” responded to the actress’s publication telling her to buy a new one and that, instead of blaming someone for the death of her pet, she should take responsibility and see that she does not do things that could harm the animal’s health.

“The big difference between her and me is that in my house the dogs last 16 years and not six months. Here when we fumigate we make sure that the dogs are inside the house all the time precisely so that they do not eat the poison that the fumigator leaves behind. If you want to admire a person who says he loves animals, but goes to Los Angeles for a month and abandons his dog and also dies after a few months, then there you“Were Gala’s comments.

For her part, Barbara responded annoyed to the comment that another dog was bought and declared that dogs are not furniture that can be replaced, just like that, they are beings that have feelings.

In the midst of all the messages of affection and condolences there were also others that go in the same direction as that of Gala Montes, and it is that some believe that the actress wasted time making her videos instead of worrying about the health of her pet.

“When the dogs are poisoned, they have symptoms, vomiting, agitation, diarrhea, disorientation, some of those had to have your dog and when a puppy is not the same as always something happens and it is taken to the vet immediately.”

He continues: “I have 7 adopted puppies and someone came to throw poison at them. I had two very serious ones, but I managed to save them by giving them hydrogen peroxide with salt to make them vomit, but I was already locating the vet to take them to the hospital for two days and here follow. I think you wasted time making your videos, dogs are like children and you have to be very careful about them, “wrote a follower on Instagram.

Keep reading:

Bárbara de Regil regrets the death of her pet and Gala Montes unleashes controversy for comment

“Rude and arrogant”: they affirm that Bárbara de Regil causes problems in Telemundo

Video: Bárbara de Regil says she is affected by attacks on networks after controversy over her protein