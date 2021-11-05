11/05/2021 at 12:58 CET

Maria Dotor

Many times, our children show reluctance when it comes to eating fruit and we, to get them to do so, we turn it into juice. Either at home, making natural juices, or buying packaged juices at the supermarket. Are juices a healthy alternative to whole fruit? Are they a good drink option for our children? Dietitian-nutritionists tell us no. The reason is in the sugar. We explain it to you.

Fruit juice is not fruit

The first thing we have to be clear about is that fruit juice is not fruit. This is how the dietician-nutritionist Aitor Sánchez explains it in his book ‘What do I feed ?: Guide for the little ones to eat healthily’: “When squeezing an orange and not consuming all its pulp, we lose an important proportion of vitamins and minerals, but mainly fiber. Fiber is crucial in the insulin response that occurs, since the sugar from a fruit is not absorbed with the same speed as the sugar from a juice “.

Therefore, when our children drink an orange juice, even if it is freshly squeezed, apart from having lost the opportunity to obtain many of the vitamins that are present in the pulp, the sugar from the fruit falls into their body in the same way. than free sugar does, increasing the risk of overweight or tooth decay.

What is free sugar and why should it be reduced?

The nutritionist and creator of the Realfooding movement Carlos Ríos, explains in a simple way on his Instagram the difference between intrinsic sugar, free sugar and free added sugar.

Intrinsic sugar

It is the sugar contained in the food itself. We find it in fruit, vegetables and milk.

Added free sugar

Added sugar is the free sugar that has been added to the food / product during its production (industry), preparation (cooks) or at the time of consumption (when we add sugar to coffee, for example).

Free sugar

Although fruit juices do not contain added sugar, they contain a high amount of free sugar, since the fruit is not whole and does not maintain its nutritional matrix. That is why taking fruit in juice is not healthy, because the sugar it contains falls into our body in the same way that free sugar does, causing glucose peaks.

The natural sugars of natural fruit are converted for all purposes into free sugars if we squeeze the fruit

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that children 2 to 18 years old consume less than 25 grams of added sugars per day. Before two years, zero. The reason is that the consumption of added sugar it is associated with worsening health, tooth decay, diabetes, overweight, obesity, and this, in turn, increases the risk of cardiovascular problems and some types of cancer.

Be careful, added sugars do not say anything about intrinsic sugar. Therefore, we should not count in this calculation the sugar that they consume in fruits, vegetables and milk. Yes we must count the sugar in natural juices, from what we have explained before.

An orange juice is never nutritionally equal to a whole orange | Freepik

How do I get my child to eat fruit

Now that it has become clear to us that for our child to consume fruit it is not a good idea to turn it into juice, what can we do to get our child to eat fruit? I am going to give you some advice from our family pediatrician: Lucía, my pediatrician:

That the fruit is always visible and accessible. To do this, a good idea is to always have a fruit bowl on the kitchen table or on the counter. Better if we have it already cut and peeled in the fridge, so it will always be ready to eat.Present the fruit in pieces poked on toothpicks at breakfast, for example. If we use imagination and mix fruits of different colors, we can make faces or figures so that it is more fun for children to eat them.Take advantage of other foods that he likes. Do you like yogurt? You can prepare a bowl of yogurt with fruits.Choose your moment well. We tend to give the fruit for dessert, when our children are no longer hungry. What if you take it to the school exit? They tend to leave hungry.Be an example. You are their reference, if you, their parents, do not eat fruit, your children will not either.

4 reasons why you should never substitute fruit for juice

Fiber: in juice we lose all the fiber so recommended in our diet.Sugar: The natural sugars of natural fruit are converted for all purposes into free sugars if we squeeze the fruit. When throwing the pulp, the matrix & rdquor; which is the one that retains sugars. Under normal conditions (whole fruit), the matrix causes the sugars to be released in a slower way in our body. When this mechanism disappears by squeezing the fruit, the sugar behaves like free sugars released directly into our circulatory stream, causing insulin peaks that are not recommended, especially in children.It is much more satisfying take the fruit in pieces than in juice. Chewing plays a key role.Juices are hypercaloric if we compare them with the whole fruit. A child takes at most a whole orange or a whole apple, but in juice he would be able to take three or four pieces. Or not?