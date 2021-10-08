Rumors come and go, but sometimes before they leave they cause a great fuss. Examples abound, such as years ago when it was spread on social networks that Henry Cavill would play Wolverine to replace Hugh Jackman, or when it was said that Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield were dating again. Now, a romance that fans are celebrating seems to come from the same place where most of the rumors come from: from the imaginations of people with a lot of free time.

Chris Evans suddenly became a trend on Twitter, and the reason is that the rumor spread that he and Selena Gomez are in a relationship. It is known from an old interview of the actress and singer in Watch What Happens Live! that Evans was his crush, but there is no information on a similar sentiment on the part of the Captain America: The First Avenger actor – 79%. However, it was enough for the latter to follow Selena on Instagram for social networks to explode with emotion.

Gomez, 29, began her career as a supporting actress in Barnie and his friends, and after 2006 he became known for his participation in the Disney Channel shows The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and Hannah Montana. Then he starred in the series Wizards of Waverly Place, the movie Another Cinderella Story (2008) and a year later he formed the musical group Selena Gomez & the Scene, whose first album, Kiss & Tell, was a bestseller. She is also known for her stormy relationship with Justin Bieber and for having produced the controversial Netflix series 13 Reasons Why – 83%, based on a best-seller. The last official partner of the singer was the musician The Weeknd, but their relationship began and ended in 2017.

Evans, 40, is an actor known to all thanks to his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he has also participated in films such as Scott Pilgrim vs. The Ex Of The Girl Of Your Dreams – 82%, The Express of Fear – 95% and Between Razors and Secrets – 100%. His last performance as Captain America was in Avengers: Endgame – 95%, but according to rumors not yet confirmed, we will see it again in future Marvel Studios productions.

As said before, the rumors that Evans and Gómez are dating, they are nothing more than rumors unleashed because the actor followed the girl on Instagram, it is most likely that the romance is only a product of the imagination of the fans. But although it is unlikely, it is not impossible that it is something real. To check it, we will have to wait until someone catches them on a date or they make it public, but in the meantime, we can only have fun with the reactions of the fans on Twitter:

Listen, if the rumors about Selena Gomez dating Chris Evans are real, they will be the sexiest couple ever. I know they will be good for each other. I can feel it.

Me waking up to rumors on social media that Selena Gomez and Chris Evans are dating.

Brother I’m not mad at this rumor, Selena Gomez and Chris Evans are such a powerful couple.

I see things about Selena Gomez and Chris Evans having something … and you know I’m not mad about it … Jesus, they would make an attractive couple.

Recently fans of Selena Gomez they were able to enjoy the song “Let Somebody”, which he sings with the British band Coldplay, and belongs to the latter’s new album, Music of the spheres. Chris EvansOn the other hand, he will voice the Pixar hero Buzz Lightyear in the animated feature Lightyear, which opens in 2022. We will also see him in the Netflix films Don’t Look Up and The Gray Man.

