Eugenio Derbez has marked an important path within Mexican television, and after taking his big step to the cinema, he decided to move to the United States to start over and forge a career that could be recognized worldwide. With programs like XH DERBEZ, The P. Luche Family and the appearance of his unique characters in special events – such as the Super Goalkeeper in some broadcasts of the Soccer World Cup -, the actor earned some recognition and affection from Mexicans.

With films like La Misma Luna – 73%, he demonstrated his willingness to play characters far from the sketches that so identified him. And when he came to America to join the cast of an Adam Sandler, Jack and Jill – 3% film, he started over. Although this film did not have the best reception, and is even considered one of the worst in his filmography, he resumed his comedy style; but this would open more doors for the future.

Derbez has stated that he has a fervent interest in showing Hollywood, and the world in general, his acting skills by taking on more serious characters. When he joined the Geo-Tormenta cast – 15% got a small role, but each time he got better opportunities like in Milagros del Cielo – 44%, and then took the next step in CODA: Signs of the heart – 93%, who have even considered that they could win a spot in awards season.

Although many do not like their work at all, Eugenio Derbez He is a Mexican who has been waiting to put the name of Mexico high from what he can contribute – because the industry has many Mexicans who have achieved a lot from their branch -. On October 9, the career of his most recent controversy began, and that is that in Acapulco a statue in honor of the actor was unveiled, but he did not get the best response.

In social networks there have been hundreds of complaints about it, even in the first days it was rumored that it had been wrapped in plastic as a sign of protest, however, later it would be declared that those images were from when the statue had just been placed. But that does not mean that it was saved from being vandalized; it was recently reported (via El Debate) that the figure was stained with a pink substance.

This is how the statue of Eugenio Derbez was left in Acapulco about 300 thousand pesos were spent, people’s money pic.twitter.com/2BKSxZE1ai – The sovereign energetic Franky (@_frankyjalisco_) October 22, 2021

On the plaque, this small monument is described as a thank you to the actor for the spread of Acapulco worldwide, since since Returns are not accepted – 55%, he has sought to portray it on the big screen. In addition, it is now broadcasting the series Acapulco – 100% on Apple TV Plus, which has received very good reviews from experts, although it was not exempt from complaints after it became known that it was filmed in a hotel in Vallarta Port.

The actor explained that this decision was because they had to find a hotel that was willing to close for 7 months, in addition to the protocols for COVID 19. Derbez has also faced on social networks those who criticize him regarding the statue and assure that neither He has not even contributed anything to the port since he promised to donate a million dollars after Hurricanes Manuel and Ingrid in 2013.

Through his Twitter account he has defended the presence of the statue, showing gratitude for the intention, even if he did not ask for it.