They sue Tesla for sharing private images and videos recorded from their cars

By José Manuel Ahumada Lobos April 18, 2023

Tesla, the luxury electric car company, has revolutionized the way cars are created and manufactured, managing to position itself at the top of the clean energy car market. With its multiple sensors and cameras, they can drive autonomously and without human intervention.

However, they have not been without their problems, accidents, mechanical problems and a long history of lawsuits against the company. Henry Yech, owner of a Model Y, was in charge of filing a lawsuit.

“Tacky fun”

Henry Yech argues that company employees did not access the images for the purpose of improving a service delivered, but rather that they have been used for “the distasteful and criminal amusement of Tesla employees, and possibly people outside the company.” . All of the above based on the testimonies published by the Reuters news agency that interviewed officials of the automotive company.

“Tesla captures recordings of vulnerable people on their property, in their own garages, and even in their own homes, including at least one case in which Tesla’s cameras captured video of a naked man in his home,” is part of the demand.

Henry Yech, the plaintiff, accuses Tesla of invasion of privacy, breach of consumer law, breach of contract and negligence. He claims compensatory and criminal damages to be decided at trial.

China and its anticipation

The Chinese government, since Tesla’s arrival in the Asian giant, prohibited the use of Elon Musk’s cars near government buildings, police facilities, military headquarters and certain strategic sites within the country. Making it clear that they were aware of the consequences that cameras and sensors in Tesla vehicles could bring.