01/12/2022

Act. At 10:11 CET

FJ Benito

The Spanish Ornithological Society (SEO / BirdLife) has filed an appeal with the Superior Court of Justice of Castilla-La Mancha against the resolutions of the General Directorate of Energy Transition of this autonomous community authorizing the construction of three wind power plants that will generate “a critical impact on habitats and protected species, such as the Iberian imperial eagle & rdquor ;, according to it. The facilities would occupy almost 1,000 hectares in the municipalities of Bonete, Montealegre del Castillo, Corral Rubio and Chinchilla de Montearagón, all of them located in the province of Albacete.

Specifically, the Derramador, Frontones and Fuente Álamo parks and their evacuation infrastructures, are located, in part, within the Important Area for the Conservation of Birds and Biodiversity called “IBA 182 Pétrola – Almansa – Veda”. Some of the wind turbines, according to SEO, are located just 200 meters from the limit of this space and They also affect several areas of the Natura 2000 Network, such as the Special Protection Area for Birds (ZEPA) “Esteparia del Este de Albacete Area”, and the Special Conservation Area (ZEC) “Lagunas Saladas de Pétrola and Salobrejo and Complejo Lagunar de Corral-Rubio”.

“The mills to be installed may have an impact on the 171 species of birds registered in the area, that have in this space their territory of rest, feeding and reproduction, but mainly for the threatened and the cataloged in danger of extinction, such as the Iberian imperial eagle, the white-headed malvasia, the marsh harrier, the common flamingo or the common crane.

Common flamingo | Pinterest

Likewise, it will affect steppe birds such as the bustard and the little bustard. Said impacts may be irreversible, so SEO / BirdLife will request the TSJ of Castilla-La Mancha to stop the works in order to avoid consolidating a situation that is impossible or very difficult to repair “, underlines the organization.

Allegations dismissed

The environmental NGO, which works for renewable energy responsible for biodiversity since 1993, warned of the impact that these projects would have during the public information period opened by the Castilian-La Mancha government. Finally, the Executive has given the green light to the project, which leaves recourse to the courts as the only option.

In addition to the impact of the project, the approval “has been made with obvious deficiencies in the environmental impact assessment process & rdquor ;, affirms the entity. On the one hand, the appeal points out that The three authorized projects do not have a cumulative impact and synergy study that considers their joint impact and in relation to another series of wind and photovoltaic energy installations already approved in the area. “This fact can constitute a case of fragmentation of a real project a single renewable energy production mix of 400 MW (250 MW solar and 150 MW wind) of almost 1,000 ha of surface with the same developer, which due to its size should be evaluated by the Ministry of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge & rdquor ;, he adds.

Wind turbine | Siemens

SEO denounces that the three parks lack the mandatory study of repercussions on the Natura 2000 Network, despite the fact that the installation of this macro-wind farm affects, due to its nature and proximity to the Eastern Albacete Steppe Area SPA. The three projects “directly impact the connectivity of the Natura 2000 Network by being located between two tiles of that SPA, creating a barrier effect and increasing the isolation between the bird populations that are located in both tiles, which implies a risk of extinction and directly affecting the conservation objectives of the Natura 2000 & rdquor Network space ;.

According to David de la Bodega, head of the SEO / BirdLife Legal Program, “Renewable energies are essential to face the climate emergency in which we are immersed, but this massive renewable deployment must be compatible with the protection of nature & rdquor ;.

Siemens-Gamesa: “Will provide electricity to 110,000 homes & rdquor;

For its part, the company Siemens Gamesa, which has signed a supply contract for Elawan Energy, has stated that the clean energy that this wind complex will generate “It will provide electricity to more than 110,000 homes, practically the entire province of Albacete, and the emission of about 400,000 tons of CO2 per year will be avoided, which is equivalent to the emissions of more than 200,000 vehicles & rdquor ;.

According to Lars Bondo Krogsgaard, CEO of Siemens Gamesa’s Onshore division, the agreement reached with Elawan Energy will allow it to continue boosting the production of Siemens Gamesa’s plants in Spain, as well as the activity of its Spanish suppliers.

The 30 nacelles (one of the parts of the wind turbines) will be assembled at the Siemens Gamesa plant in Ágreda (Soria), the multipliers will be produced at the Asteasu (Guipúzcoa), Lerma (Burgos) and Burgos capital plants, and the components electricity, at the Reinosa (Cantabria), San Fernando de Henares (Madrid) and Benisanó (Valencia) factories.

Wind farm | Agencies

The 150 MW of the Albacete wind complex will allow the company to strengthen its position in Castilla-La Mancha, where it currently has 2,292 MW installed and connected to the grid, 59% of the total installed in the region.

Siemens Gamesa currently has about 15 GW installed throughout Spain, which represents 53% of the total installed capacity in the country, which at the end of 2020 reached 27.5 GW, according to data from the Wind Business Association (AEE).