The YouTube channel expert in restoration of old machinery, shows us his latest work: an IBM computer from 1925. But what …?!

We associate many technologies with the name of a brand: the IBM PC, Samsung mobiles, Intel processors … But there are companies that are much older than the technology that led them to universal fame.

IBM, for example, it is a century-old company. It was founded in 1911 with the name of Computing Tabulating Recording Company, and in 1924 it was renamed International Business Machines, IBM.

She was the inventor of the floppy-disk, the hard disk, relational databases, the barcode, and basically the PC, with the first mythical IBM PC. Its employees have won 5 Nobel prizes, and many other scientific awards.

In 1981, IBM put its brand new IBM PC up for sale. And as they say, the history of computing changed forever. But this time it is not a cliché.

In the 1920s IBM lived mainly off punch cards that were used to carry out the United States census, and other tasks that required storing a large amount of information.

But he also built all kinds of machinery. During World War II the government commissioned him to manufacture more than 70 items of warfare, including engine parts, bomb scopes, and two rifles: the Browning Automatic Rifle, and the M1 Carbine.

In the 1920s he marketed a machine that you would surely never have imagined. The first computerized cheese cutter:

The YouTube channel Hand Tool Rescue is dedicated to restoring old machinery.

A customer told him that he had to restoring an IBM computer from the 1920s… But he was not expected to meet a computerized cheese cutter.

As it bears a license plate that says IBM, a name that was adopted in 1924, it must be assumed that it was manufactured after that date. At least in 1925.

The restoration process, if you are not used to seeing these things, is absolutely incredible.

After disassembling and removing dust, different compounds and chemical processes have to be applied to remove rust and impurities from metal.

After a complex system of washed, polished and painted, the cheese cutter was like new.

And why do you call it computerized? Because it uses a great calculation system to automatically place the cutter on the cheese, depending on the weight requested by the customer.

The process is explained in the last 5 minutes of the video. The cutter has two levers. With one of them you mark the current weight of the cheese we want to cut.

With the other one, the weight of the piece that the client requests, measured in ounces. By moving this second lever, the base where the cheese is rotates, placing the cutter in the exact place to obtain a piece with the weight requested by the customer.

Using axes and levers the machine performs calculations that convert weight into degrees of movement of the baseThat’s why he uses the principles of computers.

A curious IBM invention that reminds us that many companies are much more than the technology that made them famous …