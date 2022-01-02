After Adamari López left Toni Costa, many things were said of the famous Univision choreographer. Her sexuality was called into question, and shows like Gossip No Like exposed that Toni was leading a double life. That she did indeed have boyfriends and that she had been unfaithful to Adamari with another man. Now he says that he is the boyfriend of Evelyn Beltrán, also known as “La Bichota.”

On Instagram, in a recent publication by Toni Costa this comment appeared: “She has a boyfriend, that’s why Adamari López left him.” The famous Univision star read these words and responded to the attack in the following way: this message also reached Alaïa’s father and the Spanish responded to the attack: “Enter desubicada.com that you are on the cover.”

Not all the followers of Toni Costa agree that he has such a heated exchange of words with his followers. And is that although most of them receive words of affection, when the haters appear they do tell him everything. But this, it should be emphasized, is not common. Toni, since his separation with Adamari López, has always been favored by the public. The fans support him, endorse him and even many support him to indulge in love with Evelyn Beltrán, since they say it was Adamari López who left him.

As of today, the reasons for the break are unclear. That is why many rumors arise and while some say that the one with the problem is Adamari, because, supposedly, it has not yet surpassed Luis Fonsi. Argument that they support alleging that, last year, in the middle, she was talking a lot about her past relationship with the now husband of Águeda López.

While others do believe that Toni Costa was unfaithful.

But beyond the above, it is striking that now out of the blue Toni Costa is a “target” of so much hate without what or why. One even called him a cretin, because she didn’t like how he responded.

“The COVID left him in record time. Since the naca, what do you say, the bride returned to Texas. There are men who are tremendous! ”. And Toni also reacted: “Tremendous men and women who look more beautiful in silence, you must be beautiful without saying so much shit…. Try it”.

The lady continues, whom Toni kindly ordered to shut up: “If I didn’t say naco to you, it was to your girlfriend 😂😂😂 Very handsome, but cretin. I hope this new year will give you back that beautiful personality for which I began to follow you ”.

