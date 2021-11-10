11/10/2021 at 11:54 CET

LOM

The operation against the alleged massive fraud of the payment of the VAT in the sales of large quantities of hydrocarbons that started a few months ago in Málaga, Seville, Cádiz, Madrid and Badajoz add 17 detainees, among which is the businessman and until then president of CD Badajoz, Joaquín Parra. The Civil Guard considers that part of the defrauded money would have been invested in the stadium of the Extremaduran club.

As reported today by the armed institute, the investigation began last year 2020, when they were detected various defaults and anomalies presentations of the VAT self-assessments of a company dedicated to the wholesale of hydrocarbons, which caused the Malaga Economic Crimes Prosecutor to open proceedings on the facts. Agents managed to identify five societies led by a group of people coordinated with each other that they would have woven a corporate framework aimed at avoiding the 21% VAT that was previously charged to customers to those who sold the hydrocarbons.

To avoid being related to the fraud, those investigated registered these companies in the name of trusted persons who were actively participating in the fraud. The five companies more than 13 million euros would have stopped entering the public coffers during fiscal year 2020, camount corresponding to VAT from the sale of more than 63 million euros of fuel, according to the armed institute.

The judicial measures applied by the Court of Instruction number 6 and by the Special Prosecutor’s Office for economic crimes of Malaga allowed locate the true recipients of the illicit profits and follow the traceability of the defrauded funds until their final investment in different goods and services enjoyed by those investigated. The agents have also managed to discover the existence of a alleged crime of money laundering, since the diversion of funds to a conglomerate of shell companies was detected, some of them located abroad.

“The defrauded money was used for the detainees to lead a very high standard of living without any type of deprivation, highlighting the purchase of a large number of vehicles and luxury real estate“They have explained. One of the investments in which the defrauded money was used is the diversion of more than 3 million euros to the Badajoz Sports Club, money that could have facilitated a major reform and reconditioning of the Nuevo Vivero stadium.

Once those responsible for the crimes were determined and where they had diverted the money, they proceeded to carry out 17 domiciliary searches in the provinces of Malaga, Seville, Badajoz, Madrid and Cádiz, where they intervened 30 luxury vehicles and two yachts. In addition, 36 homes were seized, all with the aim of recovering the defrauded money so that it can be returned to the Public Administration.

Likewise, six service stations located in the provinces of Ciudad Real, Córdoba, Badajoz, Cáceres and Valencia that were property of the investigated have been sealed and seized.

This operation has been carried out by agents belonging to the Malaga Civil Guard Command and by officials from the Seville, Malaga and Badajoz inspection area of ​​the Tax Agency, supported by personnel from the Seville Civil Guard Command, Badajoz, Cáceres, Madrid, Valencia and Córdoba.