12/21/2021

Act. At 11:43 CET

Marc del rio

A few weeks ago, Mauricio Pochettino’s association with Manchester United generated a lot of surprise. The Argentine, who commands the bench Paris Saint Germain, He could abandon a project as ambitious as the Parisian to assume the reins of a hesitant United and without a clear direction for a few years. You couldn’t understand getting off a reinforced ship last summer with such interesting names as those of Leo Messi, Sergio Ramos or an Achraf Hakimi that were added to the Kylian Mbappé, Neymar or Marquinhos with a clear objective: bring the European Cup to the French capital for the first time.

But the saying of “all that glitters is not gold” seems to apply perfectly to a PSG who, after having finished second in their Champions League group, will have to face each other in the round of 16 against him. Real Madrid. The duels will not arrive until February, but today, the situation of Pochettino’s team is that of a Star-studded ensemble with infinity of tensions and improper attitudes of a professional team.

‘L’equipe’ has uncovered the tensions that are lived in the Parisian club

This is how ‘L’equipe’ describes it in a large piece in which all the evils and vices acquired by the wardrobe. The French media opens its cover with the headline “Paris: Secrets et Grincements”, the translation of which is: “Paris, secrets and squeaks”, a forceful statement of what is lived in the French team.

The Keylor-Donnarumma relationship, increasingly tense

Last summer, and after his great European Championship with Italy in which he was designated ‘best player of the tournament’, PSG opted for the hiring of Gianluigi Donnarumma to further strengthen his goal and give competition to Keylor Navas. The Costa Rican goalkeeper did not fit in well with the signing and the relationship between the two goalkeepers is very tense. The French media talks about an episode in the game against Nice, whose goalkeeper is Marcin Bulka, which is on loan from the Parisian team. Bulka went to greet Keylor Navas, and when commenting that both wore the same brand of gloves, the “Tico” meta commented that “the best goalkeepers in the world wore that mark.” A comment that was made in front of the Italian goal, who, by wearing another brand, was taken for granted.

Neymar, in the focus of the controversy

Neymar He is an extraordinary footballer who is used to being protagonist both on and off the pitch. The newspaper points out that the club was very close to sanctioning importantly to the Brazilian attacker for not attend a mandatory signing ceremony with one of the sponsors. Finally, PSG refused to fine him for “fears of possible leaks” and the official reason for the absence was that the player did not know if he had to undergo a covid test before the act.

Messi’s Ballon d’Or celebration didn’t sit well in the locker room

Another issue that information does not shy away from are the privileges of certain players and certain parties that last until the wee hours of the morning and what does the don’t go to training the next day. An episode lived in the last days with two South American players whose names have not transcended, and who they skipped a session without the approval of the coaching staff. The party for the achievement of Seventh Ballon d’Or by Leo Messi did not quite like it either to a certain part of the staff. Both the Argentine star and Leandro Paredes did not attend the training session the day after, and Certain teammates call on the club for a tougher hand to avoid these situations.

Wanda Nara, party involved in the PSG conflict

The “affair” Mauro Icardi-Wanda Nara also splashed into the locker room. According to the French media, the Argentine was granted three days leave to “order their marriage”, something that did not sit well with their peers.

And Mbappé continues without renewing

The situation that exists in PSG is marked by tensions that have now seen the light and that they could explode at any moment. PSG is required win all the tournaments that dispute this course. Anything else would be a failure something that puts the pressure at the highest level. And the “pumpkins” that Mbappé continues to give him and his ‘no’ renewal they increase a situation that can already be considered a ‘crisis’.