

For now, the NY authorities only suggest the use of facial protection and focus their battle on mass immunization.

The advance of the omicron variant continues to awaken proposals for change of course in prevention policies against COVID-19 in New York, by some elected leaders, while Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Bill de Blasio continue to have in the vaccine mass your main weapon.

State Attorney General Letitia James, who aspires to become the next Governor, urged that the state Executive issue as soon as possible a general command to use masks.

“We are still fighting this pandemic and with the new omicron variant, we must take bold and serious measures to protect our communities ”, asked James from his twitter account.

Another that put on the table, not only the need to strengthen protection policies, but also changes in the name of ‘full vaccinated’ was the chairman of the City Council Health Committee, Mark Levine.

In the opinion of the also president-elect of the borough of Manhattan, it is imperative that someone who has not administered the third booster dose be ordered, cannot be considered fully immunized.

“Furthermore, I would support that do not allow children to enter restaurants and interior spaces until they have at least their first injection. And we must also put a facial protection mandate in supermarkets, warehouses and laundries, “claimed Levine.

Already last Monday, the City of New York issued only a “non-mandatory” recommendation notice, in which he suggests that everyone wear masks indoors in public places at all times, regardless of vaccination status, amid concern about the new variant of COVID-19.

“We will always tell the truth”

While some debates about policy changes that shield the spread of the coronavirus in its new mutation are sharpening, the Dr. Mary Bassett, The new commissioner who assumed the reins of the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) promises a clear formula in her tenure: “I will always tell the truth.”

Bassett was the head of the New York City Department of Health (DOHMH) and replaces the Dr. Howard Zucker, who had served under the governor’s administration Andrew Cuomo and continues to be under scrutiny for its handling of the pandemic and how deaths in nursing homes were reported.

“I will tell the governor what we know, what we don’t know, and our best judgment. We will do the same with New Yorkers. I learned the importance of telling the truth “stressed the official who pointed out that encouraging the vaccine and booster doses will be part of her strategy.

In the midst of an ascending climate of “return to normality” that had been maintained since last summer, the New York authorities have denied the possibility of reversing measures that marked the fight against the pandemic before the existence of drugs, such as business and business closures.

Nor have they contemplated changes in facial protection policies.

In fact, Mayor Bill de Blasio denied that there are elements to consider that the big New Years holiday events planned in the Big Apple could be canceled.