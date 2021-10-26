Alicia Machado: They use drops to sleep on her without her permission | INSTAGRAM

Since the Reality show from Telemundo The House of the Famous started some of its participants have been generating controversy and becoming the center of attention in social networks on the Internet thanks to everything that happens within the program including some things that have gotten out of control such as what Kimberly Flores and Edwin Luna experienced, who went through a very dark moment in their relationship .

This time the attention of the viewers focused on a conversation that generated divided opinions in which one of the participants She confessed to another an issue that lit the red flags of users who watch this entertainment on their screens.

It was about Veronica montes talking with Gaby spanic who was recently removed from the show, a controversial conversation in which they confessed that they used sleeping drops in Alicia Machado and Pablo Montero, who by the way did not know, nor did they give permission to administer them.

“She fell asleep, I gave her the drops, I gave Pablo and I gave her,” were the words that Verónica expressed to Gaby, who by the way did not seem surprised by the situation that even approved the action that the other participant took.

Of course, this situation was widely shared on social networks, Internet users could not believe the misdeed he had done, in addition to what in another recording of the program we can see how they were commenting on this fact but in a joking way, where Cristina Eustace was in charge of confirm what happened.

“We are a little afraid that Alicia will wake up, but you do not worry, they have given her drops to sleep”, were the words that we could see in a video shared on the Twitter platform.

In addition, in the video in which we could see Verónica and Spanic, we can see that they were showing off the action as if it had been something positive, so the users quickly disapproved of their way of acting.

“We demand justice for Alicia Machado, this cannot stay that way and they must punish the people involved”, “we must send this video to the gossip No Like”, “the production must take action on this matter”, “this is a criminal act and actions must be taken in this regard ”, these were some of the comments where we could see the indignation and how badly they observed this type of actions by the participants.

“He is attempting against his life, they should be sued when they leave the program.”

Most of the controversies that had occurred around this Reality show are focused on verbal conflicts, however, this would be the first time that something is known that could affect the health of some of the members.

Despite the claims so far, the television network that works in the United States has not said anything about it, so it is not known if there will be any sanction against Verónica Montes Gaby Spanic and Cristina Eustace, despite the fact that Spanic no longer is taking part in the program.