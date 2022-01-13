

Chávez Jr. hit several hooks to Canelo during an Instagram live.

Photo: Etzel Espinosa / Imago7

Julio César Chávez Jr. again attacked Saúl Álvarez through networks. The son of El Gran Campeón is not usually self-conscious when talking to his fans, and once again he put his eyes -and his words- on the Canelo, who he “hit” out of the ring with dSpicy statements about the doping scandal who starred in the tapatío years ago, one of the few spots in his career.

He did it in a live broadcast of Instagram, just after some viewer asked him if i could fight in the united states. It was then that Chávez Jr. began his explanation and involved his rival, Saúl Álvarez.

“I can fight in some parts of the USA, but since I don’t have a contract with a promoter because I don’t like being tied up, because they take advantage of it a lot of the time. They want the commissions to pay money, like maybe Canelo and they (Canelo Team) did, for the doping thing. I do not know but I imagine, because to cover such a thing they must give moneyHe said with notorious mischief.

Saúl Álvarez was suspended for six months by the Nevada Athletic Commission after testing positive for clenbuterol in 2018. Therefore, he had to suspend his fight against Gennady Golovkin for a few months. Today, this episode is hardly remembered.

For its part, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. does not currently have a visa, and also, the same Nevada Athletic Commission suspended him to fight in that state for three years after not attending an anti-doping control in 2019.

Curiously, this was not the first Chávez Jr.’s attack on Canelo during the transmission: before he said that he has fallen to several morras and that is why he has courage.

In addition, the Jr. was also classified as the most handsome boxer today, and it did not occur to him to compare himself to anyone other than … yes, to Canelo. “Neither Canelo, that dude I don’t care, he doesn’t do it, the net“He pointed out aggressively.

Thus began the attack that little by little has gone viral, like most times that Julio César Chávez Jr. chooses to speak in public. Coincidentally, these words come at the very moment that Saúl Álvarez has neglected his image during his vacations, as he has been publicly drunk on several occasions.

The Julio César Chávez Jr-Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez is a rivalry that seems to have no end.

