Not even on the mobile phone, in the future perhaps a boarding pass will not be needed at airports, everything could work through facial recognition.

The news about facial recognition in public places is common. Every day this technology is used more than not by extended is less controversial and we can see it in the Moscow metro and other public spaces, as well as in some companies.

One place that is constantly talked about when referring to this technology is airports. Either for security reasons or for the coronavirus, it is often commented how it facilitates different processes that must be done for boarding and that helps to avoid contact between people.

As reported in El Economista, Delta Air Lines and other companies are already testing their operation in different phases. Checking in luggage, passing the security control and boarding is possible without showing any document, only by confirming the biometric data.

It should be noted that these tests are being carried out with national tripsIn international ones, the passport is necessary and there is a control by the company and the airport security.

These technologies streamline tedious procedures at the airport. According to El Economista, United Airlines has verified that you save almost 50% of the time in queues and up to 400 people can board in just 20 minutes.

But the problems that these advances can encounter are known. One of the main ones is in the same users who mistrust a technology that is commonly associated with loss of privacy. In this sense, there are those who prefer to continue using the usual mechanisms.

Similarly, despite the reliability that companies claim to have, facial recognition still does not serve to bypass some security checks. Even more so in a space as sensitive as air traffic. In reference to this we must remember that some makeup misleads these technologies.

In any case, it seems clear that facial recognition will continue to make its way, whatever the pace. It is being used more every day and, if it serves to save time or be more productive, it is to be expected that companies will bet on implementing it.