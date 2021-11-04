Octavio Ocaña: “They wanted to deprive him of his freedom and he escaped” | INSTAGRAM

Declarations, disclosures, testimonials, photos and videos continue to appear, all point to the injustice that would have happened that day in which Octavio Ocaña ended up losing his life, an unfortunate event that continues to be the topic of conversation on social networks.

And it is that a few hours ago we found out from the YouTube news channel of the show “ArguendeTv”, which his father revealed new information in this regard ensuring that he hired private investigators and that thanks to their extensive work in recent days they have managed to discover a supposed warning call that the actor would receive in which they told him that they loved him deprive of your freedom.

So far it has not been said who it was who contacted the interpreter’s cell phone “Benito Rivers”However, they say that someone was after him, so the moment they saw that the patrol was chasing him was when they decided to escape to avoid any illegal situation against them.

The investigations of the people he hired also indicate that the police attacked them with direct hits, again it is rumored that they were actually carrying out this action, which they flatly deny.

No one can confirm that this is true, however so far this version has alleged evidence and well-defended arguments.

It is also important to say that the case is no longer for the State but for the Federal Government, who are already investigating and have taken this case into their own hands, supporting Octavio Ocaña’s father, who contacted the president himself Andrés Manuel López Obrador who expressed that he would be supporting him.



Octavio Ocaña playing the legendary “Benito Rivers”.

It has also been said that in some of the videos where we can see the chase of the truck it can be seen that the driver was not Ocaña, but one of the people who accompanied him and this would be too logical because they take care of him for which would be quite illogical for the same actor to be driving.

It is also important to remember that according to information from the police, the videos of the booths and of the road are not available for some reason they were not recorded correctly and so far these images have not been revealed, which has also led to quite speculating on the part of internet users who cannot believe that these clips are not showing up.

There has also been a lot of talk about the valuables that Octavio Ocaña brought with him a slave, which his sister and his fiancee confessed that he always brought, a watch that his mother had just given him a short time ago and of course the cell phone of the famous which never appeared and in which he would be in records about what was happening minutes before he lost his life.