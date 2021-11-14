

Murthy urged the American population to get the booster dose during the winter.

The surgeon general of the United States, Vivek Murthy, warned this Sunday of a possible increase in COVID-19 cases as winter approaches, and faced with this possibility, he urged the population to get vaccinated.

“There are a couple of critical things that people should be aware of, and number one is that if you are vaccinated, your chances of getting sick and passing the virus to other people are much, much less,” Murthy told host Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday.

“So this makes it even more important as winter approaches to get vaccinated.”Murthy said Sunday.

Likewise, Murthy urged Americans to receive the booster dose before the increase in cases during the holidays, The Hill reported.

In September, the Biden Administration recommended booster doses for most Americans who received one of the COVID-19 vaccines to combat immunity and the presence of the delta variant in the country.

Health officials in the United States noted that people would need boosters starting eight months after the second dose of Pfizer / BioNTech or Moderna.

“What people need to know, however, is that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already made millions of people eligible for booster shots, people who are over 65, who have other diseases that put them at higher risk, and who are at risk of exposure depending on where they live or workMurphy noted.

In that sense, Murphy warned that as the Christmas and New Year holidays approach, Americans should be prepared for a possible increase in cases, motivated by the cold weather in much of the country.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, The United States surpassed 750,000 cases in early November, being the first country in the world to achieve it.

Despite the alarming figures, the United States has been reopening its borders and the arrival of travelers will eventually increase.

