

Mexico remains the fourth country with the most COVID-19 infections in the world.

MEXICO CITY – Mexico registered 227 new deaths from COVID-19 this Saturday for a total of 292,372 confirmed, in addition to another 3,306 cases to reach 3,862,137 detected, according to the Ministry of Health, which warned of “signs of a fourth wave.”

Mexico remains the fourth country with the most deaths from COVID-19, behind the United States, Brazil and India, and the fifteenth in number of confirmed infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

The country has spun 16 consecutive weeks of decline in infections and it is at its lowest point of infections after a third wave that reached its peak between July and August.

But this Saturday there were small signs of a fourth wave, admitted Jorge Alcocer, Secretary of Health, in statements in Acapulco, Guerrero.

The health authorities recognize that, based on the death certificates, the pandemic would be around 440,000 deaths in the country and estimate that Mexico actually accumulates 4,083,910 infections.

Of this number, 21,189 are active cases, which have presented symptoms during the last 14 days and account for 0.5% of the total.

What’s more, 3,222,379 people have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

The average occupancy of general beds in Mexican hospitals is 17% and 14% for intensive care beds.

Regarding deaths, Mexico City, the focus of the pandemic, accumulates about 18% of all deaths nationwide.

Vaccination plan

The authorities also indicated that the vaccination program, which includes all those over 18 years of age, accumulates more than 130.7 million doses applied, adding 272,914 during the last day.

Up to now, 75.7 million people have at least one dose and 64.1 million have completed the vaccination schedule, that is to say just over half of its 126 million inhabitants.

The Mexican government announced on Tuesday that it will vaccinate adolescents between 15 and 17 years old against COVID-19, even if they do not have comorbidities, after months of resisting inoculating minors in a generalized way.

This Friday, 619,200 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 567,800 of the CanSino vaccine were released in Mexico.

Since the end of December 2020, more than 166 million doses have reached Mexico of the American vaccines of Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, the British AstraZeneca, the Russian Sputnik V and the Chinese CanSino and Sinovac.

