A study developed by researchers from the Department of Botany and Plant Physiology of the University of Malaga has warned that the indiscriminate use of herbicides in intensive agriculture poses a risk to freshwater ecosystems.

The authors of the study have highlighted that the increasing use of these products affects microorganisms essential for primary production, the University of Malaga reported this Friday in a statement released by ..

Researchers have studied how the sustained increase of herbicides in these water bodies – swamps, wetlands or rivers- It affects two model phytoplankton organisms – a cyanobacterium and a microalga – responsible for producing organic matter through photosynthesis.

Photosynthetic microorganisms are responsible for producing organic matter through photosynthesis, that is, the protagonists of primary production in aquatic ecosystems.

The indiscriminate use of herbicides causes the growth of opportunistic or toxic microorganisms, leading to an imbalance in the phytoplankton community.

This work shows how resistance to herbicides causes a decrease in the primary production of photosynthetic microorganisms, which puts at risk the diversity in the upper echelons of the trophic web (fish, amphibians or reptiles).

“Trying to predict what the future biosphere will be like, taking into account the changes that will occur in the functioning of ecosystems due to the effects of global change, is one of the main challenges of research in Experimental Evolution, which is our line of R + D + i & rdquor ;, explains scientist Ignacio Melero.

Fundamental ecosystems

In this sense, Melero points out that the increased herbicide concentrations in freshwater bodies near intensive agriculture areas It is, without a doubt, one of the most important environmental impacts in this new scenario, with great consequences, according to it.

These freshwater ecosystems play a fundamental ecological and human role, since they are the habitat of plants, fish, reptiles, birds and mammals, on the one hand, and providers of fundamental services such as drinking water, on the other.

With this study, researchers have shown how two phytoplankton organisms, a cyanobacterium and a microalgae, are also victims of herbicides, since they share basic metabolic aspects with terrestrial plants in these ecosystems.

“We knew that herbicides affected these organisms, but the limits of resistance were unknown, as was their effect on primary production,” says researcher Antonio Flores, another of the authors of this work.

Thus, another of the relevant results has been to determine in the analyzed microorganisms how much they can increase their initial tolerance limit to certain herbicides (almost double), through the selection of new genetic variants that originate from mutations.

