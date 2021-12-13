Key facts:

The arrest took place in Carabobo state, in the interior of the Caribbean country.

During the procedure, the CICPC seized four cell phones used to scam.

A gang of alleged cryptocurrency scammers was dismantled last week in Venezuela, according to information from the scientific police, who highlighted that the incident occurred in the Carabobo state, in the interior of the Caribbean country.

This was reported by Douglas Rico, director of the Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigations Corps (CICPC), via Instagram. In his publication, he highlighted the names of Raimer Eduardo Riera Riera (24), Óscar José González Flores (25), Eduardo José Vásquez Nieves (44) and Natalie Omaris Oliveros Blanco (36).

They are all detained at the order of the Public Ministry. They were accused of counterfeiting and crypto-asset scamAlthough the official did not elaborate on the crime.

What was known is that the criminals, who were part of the criminal gang called “The Cryptoactive Counterfeiters,” are also the legal representatives of a company linked to the bitcoin ecosystem (BTC).

The funny thing is that all are registered with the Venezuelan regulatory body, the National Superintendency of Crypto Assets and Related Activities (SUNACRIP). Using this, Rico says, “they introduced a false registration authorization in order to obtain capital through advice and deceiving third parties.” As he specified, those detained today operated through the Telegram messaging application.

Not compliant, and according to Rico, the scammers, apparently, are also being related to another similar event, but in Cojedes state, also in the interior of Venezuela.

The official specified that during the apprehension of those named, four cell phones were seized, lwhich were used by them to scam their victims.

The director of the CICPC reported the procedure on his Instagram account. Source: Screenshot / Instagram.

It is not the first crime related to bitcoin in Venezuela

The case in the hands of the Venezuelan authorities is not the only one related to bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrencies. Similar events have already been registered this year in that country, which is the seventh with the highest adoption of crypto assets, according to the firm Chainalysis.

For example, in October, two men were arrested by the CICPC for defrauding $ 133,000 through bitcoin and crypto exchange Binance.

The alleged criminals were identified as 21-year-old Leonardo Manuel Rodríguez Bolívar and 27-year-old Aaron Sinuhe Yepez Paredes, both were arrested in the Guárico state, located in the central region of the country, a fact recorded by CriptoNoticias.

In another similar situation, but in May, two other people were apprehended by the Corps, after defrauding more than USD 130,000 on the LocalBitcoins platform. The subjects were arrested in the El Paso sector, Guaicaipuro municipality, Miranda state, according to Commissioner Rico.

And in June, this newspaper reported another case of scam. At that time, a subject named José Alejandro Figueira de Abreu, was accused of allegedly appropriating 7.9 bitcoins, more than USD 300,000 at that time.

Given the growing number of incidents related to BTC, in addition to the presence of cryptocurrencies in that country, the recommendation is to use regular and previously verified channels to trade crypto assets, always safeguarding integrity and using platforms that guarantee security.