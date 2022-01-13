

The “Baby Box” could keep abandoned babies safe.

A city of New Mexico announced that it is preparing to install a device called a “Baby Box” or “Baby Box”, where minors can be safely delivered and not be left to their own devices.

A few days ago in Hobbs, Alexis Avila, an 18-year-old mother was arrested after a surveillance camera captured the moment she threw her newborn baby into a garbage container.

The specialized device, which will cost $ 20,000 to install, could be operating in the city of Española starting in March and would be the first of its kind in New Mexico.

“We are finally at the point where we are going to install our first baby box at the Española Fire Station and we are delighted with that, ”Javier Sánchez, Mayor of Española, told the media. “We are becoming more aware of what the reality is in the world.”

In fact, this is not new, as the station reports that the project has been in development for years, due to the number of babies that are abandoned in the region.

“Our lawyers have finalized the last points that concerned us,” added Sánchez. “I think now we’re really on solid ground for our city managers to sign that to get going and we can start from here.”

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Monica Kelsey, founder and CEO of Indiana-based Safe Haven Baby Boxes, said: “We are excited to partner with New Mexico to ensure that mothers in crisis have a 100% safe and secure option. anonymous to deliver their newborns.

“We are grateful that Española, New Mexico, is leading the way in its state to end child neglect,” he added.

It should be remembered that all 50 states in the nation have “safe haven” laws that allow newborns to be left without criminal penalties in designated locations, usually police or fire departments.

How the “Baby Box” works

A Baby Box is a safety device provided by the Safe Haven Act state and legally allows a mother in crisis to deliver her newborn safely and anonymously if she is unable to care for him.

A Baby Box is installed on an exterior wall of a designated fire station or hospital. It has an exterior door that automatically locks when placing a newborn inside the Baby Box and an interior door that allows a member of the medical staff to secure the delivered newborn from inside the designated building.

