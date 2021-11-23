MEXICO CITY (November 22, 2021) – Mexico’s powerful lightweight contender Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz feels comfortable in his role as a contender to dethrone the current WBA Lightweight Champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis during the fight that will headline the SHOWTIME PPV on Sunday, December 5 as part of a Premier Boxing Champions event from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

“I have proven time and again that my ambition to be a champion is too great to be ignored,” said Cruz. “This fight will not be the exception. I will hit the jackpot and they will see a new star born on December 5 ”.

Cruz is 23 years old and has an undefeated 21-fight fight heading into his first world title date, including his most recent unanimous decision win live on SHOWTIME against former champion Francisco Varga in June of this year. . Now he prepares to face a new challenge against a rising star like Davis.

“My motivation is to be at my best level for this fight, that’s the key for me day after day,” said Cruz. “This is the fight I have always dreamed of. My motivation to make the most of this opportunity is what inspires me to train in the gym, go for a run and get my physique on point ”.

Cruz is training in his native Mexico City and follows in the footsteps of his family heritage in boxing, as both his grandfather Memo, his father Isaac Sr., his uncles Eduardo and Guillermo, and his older brother Diego have been professional boxers. . Family influence, however, was not the only thing that led Isaac to don the gloves.

“Boxing was always in my blood, but my main motivation for boxing was always to stay away from bad influences in my neighborhood,” Cruz said. “I was six years old when I decided to accompany my grandfather to the gym one day, and I loved it. That’s where my passion for sports was born, and then a true love story between me and boxing was generated. “

Cruz has not only received support from his family, but he also spoke with an Aztec boxing legend like champion Julio Cesar Chavez before securing the fight against Davis. That conversation not only ended up predicting a wish that ended up coming true, but it also added a motivational factor to Cruz’s preparation for the fight.

“Chávez had told me to be ready in case the fight against Gervonta came true at some point,” Cruz recalled. “He also told me that I have the courage and the balls to defeat Gervonta. The fact that he told me those things made me realize how much I have improved and matured as a person and as a boxer ”.

Cruz will seek to catch the encouragement of the Mexican and Mexican-American fans who will be present at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles who will support him without hesitation against Davis. Despite the expectation of feeling like a local in Hollywood, Cruz knows he can’t just depend on what happens in the stands.