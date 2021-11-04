LAS VEGAS (November 3, 2021) – All-star Mexican boxer and unified WBC / WBA / WBO World Super Middleweight Champion Canelo Álvarez and undefeated IBF Super Middleweight World Champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant throbbed what It will be a historic evening during its final press conference in Las Vegas this Wednesday, kicking off the week’s events of a historic fight that will headline the SHOWTIME PPV main event this Saturday, November 6 as part of a Premier Boxing Champions event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Canelo and Plant shared a stage for the first time since that inaugural press conference in Los Angeles in mid-September, where the two boxers exchanged shoves and punches. Whoever prevails on Saturday will make history as the first undisputed super middleweight champion since all four belts were disbanded.

Here’s what the press conference participants had to say on Wednesday:

CANELO ÁLVAREZ

“Thank you all so much for your support and for making this fight possible. It has been a long journey in my career to get to this point, and now we are just days away from making history.

“It’s so different when you’re in the ring. I don’t think our altercation from the first press conference is something that carries over into the fight (strategically).

“I have faced several good fighters with similar styles to Caleb. I have seen his style before and know how to counter it. That gives me even more confidence in my experience heading into this fight.

“I always train with 100% effort and according to the style of my rival on duty. I like the idea of ​​Caleb coming in convinced that he will win this fight. That will make this fight even more exciting for the fans.

“The goal is to be one of the best of all time. I am very proud of all that I have accomplished to get to where I am today. I won’t stop until I get it.

“I only think of one thing, and that is winning. Everything else is out of my control. I only focus on what is going to happen inside the ring on Saturday night.

“I have not yet had the opportunity to speak with (Mexican Formula 1 driver Sergio) ‘Checo’ Perez, but the possibility that we can both make history in the same weekend motivates me a lot. My goal is that this weekend is unforgettable for all Mexicans.

“I am calm and excited for this fight at the same time. Excited to become an undisputed champion and to make history. That is what I want, since this is what I do.

“Only five male boxers have managed to be undisputed champions. My obsession is being the sixth.

“I invite you to tune in to this historic fight. They will witness something that they will remember for a long time ”.

CALEB PLANT

“There is not much left to say. Canelo has already said that Mexicans don’t fuck around. I like to know it, since in my land we don’t fuck either.

“Don’t miss the fight this Saturday night. You will see the first undisputed super middleweight champion in the history of the sport. This is history, and you are looking at the man who will make history. His name is Caleb Plant.

“It was not my intention to irritate Canelo during that initial press conference. I think the press exaggerated it more than we did. We’ve both been in worse fights than that. When the bell rings, everything will be totally different.

“I like to focus on what is in front of me. Canelo wasn’t at my weight until recently, so I wasn’t thinking about fighting him. Once he entered this division, I knew this would be a huge mega fight and here we are.

“I must achieve my goal in any case. This is how we got here with my team. Be it in boxing or in life, I got here no matter what. I had opportunities to lower my arms, but I haven’t.

“I see this fight ending with Jimmy Lennon Jr. saying” … and the new undisputed and still undefeated champion … “. Canelo has had several close fights, but I feel like the right people are assigned to make the appropriate decisions this Saturday night. I just focus on my strategy and what I need to do to win.

“People can say what they want. I can’t listen to those who doubt me, I wouldn’t be here if I did. I have already reached point to other fights and I like to do it. I like that there are people who force against me. It motivates me even more, although one does not lack motivation when one is so close to being undisputed.

“Don’t miss this fight. Not only will it be the most important of the year, but they will also witness something historic when I am crowned the first undisputed champion of super middleweight. “

EDDY REYNOSO, Canelo’s Coach and Manager

“We have not only had a great training camp, but also a great track record. This will be the icing on the cake.

“We have faced so many different champions. Not much remains to be said about Canelo’s career. This Saturday, everyone will witness the first undisputed Mexican world champion in history.

“We respect Caleb Plant’s work ethic, but we are better and we will prove it this Saturday night. The goal is to be on top ”.

JUSTIN GAMBER, Plant Co-Trainer

“I want to thank all the members of our team who are with us day after day. We have the best boxing team.

“To say that we had the best training session is trite, but I will say it once again. Each camp has been great for a variety of reasons. This one had its challenges, but it has been our best of all.

“We do not leave anything pending. We do our best for this fight. This version of Caleb is the best of all.

“We have 12 rounds to fight, but I have no doubt who will have their arm raised at the end of the fight. It will be Caleb Plant, the first undisputed world champion of super middleweight in history.

“Facing the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet is very demanding, but we’ve already faced those kinds of challenges. We have prepared our whole lives for this fight ”.

STEPHEN ESPINOZA, President of SHOWTIME Sports

“2021 has been one of the most prolific years for SHOWTIME Sports. When this year ends, we will have produced 42 combined boxing and mixed martial arts events between January and December, making this year the second largest combat sports on TV in our history. No other network presents the sport with our same quality, experience, clarity and objectivity.

“We are delighted to be back at the MGM Grand Garden Arena with our partners – Canelo Promotions, PBC, TGB Promotions -. This is the home of historic fights. Roberto Duran, George Foreman, Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr. They have all fought here, the right place for a fight of this caliber.

“You already know Canelo, the number one fighter in the world by consensus. Professional from 15 years of age. He never lowered his arms. There is a lot of discussion about whether he is one of the best Mexican boxers of all time, but that is the wrong debate. The right debate is what is your place among the best in history worldwide. He has fought 20 times against world champions. 11 of his last 12 fights have been against world champions. He seeks to become the first undisputed Mexican champion since all four belts have been contested. If Canelo succeeds, he will have done it just 11 months after earning his first division title.

“If Plant wins and becomes undisputed, he will have done it in just over two years, and it speaks to the quality of the fights the two have faced. You know Caleb Plant, an IBF world champion. Unbeaten. When people ask ‘What does Caleb Plant offer in this fight?’ The best question is ‘What does it not offer?’ He is big, strong, fast and an excellent fighter with agility and great defensive ability, an excellent jab, and a hunger for glory that has gotten him this far.

“So it’s tempting to see someone like Canelo – No. 1 pound for pound, boxing’s top star – and think that he will dominate again. This will be his most demanding fight since he faced Gennadiy Golovkin. A contest with a lot of animosity and pride and a legacy at stake. This is more than an undisputed world title, this is history. Do not miss it”.