Galilea Montijo attacked in networks for conducting Telethon 2021

Galilea Montijo is once again the target of attacks on social networks after users disapproved of his recent participation in the 2021 Telethon.

The presenterGalilea Montijo, was one of the figures invited to lead the special program that takes place the first days of December and that supports the centers that care for children with different abilities.

Although the collaborator of variety and reality shows is one of the most beloved of the morning, some of the comments on the social network of Twitter were forceful towards the host of “The Stars dance in Today“.

Galilea Montijo, attacked on social media by Telethon 2021. Photo: Instagram Capture

“They would not have invited Galilea to the Telethon, such a noble event spot, Galilea Montijo must be told so that the n @ rco helps”, “‘Galilea at the Telethon? Is it NETA?!, Do you know how it would get there faster to the goal of the Telethon? If Ninel Conde, Arleth Terán, Alicia Machado and Galilea Montijo will give a fon to their besties! in the popular social network.

Similarly, it happened on Instagram where among various supportive reactions in the snapshots shared by the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, some messages made reference to their alleged links.

The attacks did not cease at the beginning of the transmission, these were active on YouTube, however, when the Today’s driver It came out and criticism rained down, administrators disabled this section on several occasions.

So far, the messages remain deactivated in the Canal de Las Estrellas. It should be remembered that the “exgirl tv“In recent weeks he has starred in a series of strong accusations in which an alleged sentimental relationship has been uncovered between the television actress and the alleged leader of the Beltrán Leyva cartel.

After the alleged links in the businesses of Inés Gómez-Mont, of which “The Montijo“I would recently come out to completely deny a new book, written by Anabel Hernandez, which calls herself” Emma and the other ladies of the n @ rco “.

In said publication, he maintains that the remembered presenter of “Vida Tv”, “Little gigants“Among many other programs, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, is involved with the well-known Mexican capo.

In some places, even reference has been made to the content of the aforementioned work in which he would detail the relationship tipi they had and even the benefits that the prominent Instagram figure would have obtained, as the “former beauty participant“He has reappeared throughout this week to defend himself against the slander.