10/13/2021

The Brazilian defender Thiago Silva came out on Tuesday in defense of Neymar, described as exaggerated the criticisms against the PSG striker and asked for “consistency” in the comments made against his teammate, which according to the player, are more related to the attitude of the player off the field than to his game.

“It is a very difficult situation. Although we know that we are under pressure from all sides, (Neymar’s) is a different pressure, it seems directed, personalized “, assured the defender during a press conference in Manaus, the city where next Thursday Brazil will face Uruguay, in the South American qualifying game for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Silva, 37, who completed 100 games with the Brazilian team on Sunday in the game against Colombia, was questioned about Neymar, after the forward pointed out that the one from Qatar would be, possibly, his last world cup. According to the defender, Neymar is aware of his work and has his own self-criticism, but he has been overcharged for his performance in the match against Colombia, last Sunday in Barranquilla, which ended tied without goals.

“I hope you don’t lose your joy, because he is a super special boy and he performs well, “he added. Silva, who has been captain of the” Canarinha “on several occasions, also reacted to the criticism made of the Brazilian team, which remains undefeated and has practically one foot in the Qatar World Cup.

“We are being highly criticized for how we are playing And although we are not in the best of our moments, we have had positive results, “he emphasized. Regarding the match against Uruguay, Silva assured that” it will not be easy “, because they come from a draw against Colombia and a strong 3-0 defeat given by Argentina.

After nine straight games collecting wins in the South American qualifiers and a goalless draw against Colombia, the Brazilian team is practically classified for the Qatar World Cup. With 28 points, Brazil leads the qualifying rounds, followed by Argentina, which is in second position with 22 points.