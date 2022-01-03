01/03/2022 at 20:21 CET

The Brazilian defender Thiago silva has reached an agreement with Chelsea to extend the contract for another season, until June 2023, as announced by the London entity.

Thiago Silva, 37, ended his commitment to Chelsea at the end of the season and will now continue one more year in the team led by Thomas Tuchel, where he arrived at the beginning of last year after eight years at Paris Saint Germain.

The Brazilian defender has already played twenty-two games with the blues so far this year.

“The experience, leadership and performances of Thiago Silva have been and continue to be very important for this team, so we are very happy to extend his contract for another year, “said the club’s sports director. Marina Granovskaia.

“We hope that his influence will continue as he pursues titles this season and next and maintains the qualities that have led him to have such a great impact for us on and off the pitch,” added the London club’s board of directors.

For his part, the footballer stressed that “Playing for Chelsea is a real pleasure. I never thought that I would play for three years here at this great club, so I am very happy to stay one more season, “he said.