12/28/2021

Act. At 12:57 CET

.

The austrian Dominik Thiem, who has not competed for more than six months due to a right wrist injury, confirmed this Tuesday that he will not be at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season, as he plans to rejoin the courts only in January, in Cordoba Argentina).

“I will start the session in South America, at the Cordoba Open at the end of January, and therefore I will not play this year at the Australian Open in Melbourne,” the 28-year-old wrote in a message posted on social media.

“I feel good again, my wrist is in optimal condition and I am training normally with a very good intensity,” he assured.

Despite the improvement, and with the aim of “having a good return to competitive tennis”, he has decided, together with his team, to still take a little more time for a good preparation.

“Now I will stay in Austria a few more days and then I will train outdoors and prepare for my first tournament of the season,” said the player who occupies the fifteenth position of the ATP ranking, to which he has dropped from third due to its inactivity in recent months.

In line with that decision that he described as “correct”, Thiem has adapted its tournament calendar: after Córdoba on January 31, it will compete in Buenos Aires on February 7, in Rio de Janeiro (February 14) and, for the first time, in Santiago de Chile (February 21).

With that program, he will put an end to the break of more than six months that he had to take after suffering a wrist injury at the grass tournament in Mallorca on June 22, his last tournament.

After canceling his initially planned comeback at the Abu Dhabi exhibition tournament because he did not feel ready to compete at the highest level, he also skipped the ATP Cup and Sydney.

The cancellation of the trip to Australia will foreseeably have a new impact, and a very considerable one, in the position of the winner of the 2020 United States Open, who this year had his best record in the semifinals of the Masters 1000 in Madrid, where he lost with Alexander Zverev.

And it is expected that he will lose the 1,200 points of the 2020 Australian Open final and another 65 of the ATP Cup, which would fall to 50th place, and this without counting the probability that other players will displace him even more to the climb the ranking.

However, in your message today Thiem he is optimistic.

“Melbourne is a city that I love and where I have great memories and memorable matches. I will miss the Australian fans, but I will be back for 2023,” he promised.