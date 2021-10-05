10/05/2021 at 7:54 PM CEST

Joel xaubet

Belgium will play this Thursday the UEFA Nations League semi-finals against France. The Red Devils have two well-known names in Can Barça on their bench, Robert Martinez, who has sounded strong to replace Koeman and with Thierry henry, former Barça player between 2007 and 2010. With both in charge the Red Devils reached the semifinals of the past World Cup in Russia in 2018 where they fell to the gala team. Now, three years later they will seek their revenge in the League of Nations.

In France, the former coach Raymond Domenech portends a bright future for Henry, even ranks him as a possible replacement for Robert Martínez when in 2022 his contract ends or if Barça finally opts for his incorporation to occupy Koeman’s position.

The former French coach between 2004 and 2010 has praised Henry’s ability to coach: “He is made to train at a very high level. His speech goes very well with players like De Bruyne and Lukaku“In addition, Domenech believes that he has learned from Martínez’s psychological management and will establish himself as his successor at the head of the Belgian national team.

Doubts about your experiences in Monaco and Montreal

Henry has already had experiences in front of the bench of the Monaco and Montreal Impact, neither of the two curdled, while in the principality he was dismissed, in Montreal he left office for personal reasons. When asked about these cases, Domenech excuses the former French player because “his speech is made for the highest level, with players who are at his height.”

Henry’s contract extends, like Robert’s, until 2022 year where he could be a candidate for the Belgian bench, provided that the Barça do not rush events.